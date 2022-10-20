LA LIGA

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema leads Madrid to 10th consecutive win after 2 VAR denials

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Real Madrid scored 6 times in their victory over Elche, but were granted only three goals as VAR denied the other three.

Karim Benzema celebrates in Real Madrid 3-0 win at Elche
La Liga leaders Real Madrid easily defeated Elche 3-0 to cruise to their 10th consecutive league win this season, in a match played at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on Wednesday.

In the match between the top and bottom teams in La Liga, Los Blancos scored six times with Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema behind three of those, however, only three goals were allowed to stand - one of which was the Frenchman's.

Early Real Madrid dominance wasn't a surprise considering the form of the two clubs prior to the game.

Los Blancos had Benzema's goal called off in the opening minutes for offside, but they would not be denied as they scored their first goal just after the 10-minute mark thanks to the high-flying Federico Valverde.

Although Ancelotti's team did have another goal - by David Alaba - disallowed for another close offside, their domination only increased as halftime drew near.

Real Madrid kept showing off their might as they worked to nearly secure the three points by pushing to double their lead, unfortunately, their second half started to look like their first as Benzema's effort from close range at the hour mark was, again, disallowed after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

After their blushes were spared on three occasions, Elche eventually ran out of luck with 15 minutes left in the game, as Madrid scored its second goal of the night.

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio
Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio Getty Images

After some wonderful one-touch passing with Rodrygo in the Elche area, Benzema finally got rewarded as he finished the move by tapping home from close range.

The last nail in Elche's coffin was driven by a late breakaway goal by Marco Asensio, closing up the reigning league champions' commanding display.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

