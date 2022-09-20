LA LIGA

Lewandowski: It's easier to win the Ballon d'Or at Barcelona than at Bayern Munich

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lewandowski believes he has a better chance of finally getting his hands on the prestigious accolade at Barcelona than when he was at Bayern Munich

Lewandowski wants to win the Ballon d'Or with Barcelona
Lewandowski wants to win the Ballon d'Or with Barcelona

The 33-year-old Polish striker has insisted the route to the prestigious accolade is easier in Spain than in Germany.

Recommended articles

Lewandowski was the clear favourite in 2020 before France football made the decision cancel the edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he lost out on the following edition to Lionel Messi the following year, after Argentina won the Copa America in 2021.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona in the summer and has made a quite a brilliant start to life with the Blaugrana, scoring 11 goals in eight games for the Catalans.

Robert Lewandowski is confident of winning the Ballon d'or with Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski is confident of winning the Ballon d'or with Barcelona AFP

Speaking over the weekend, the 34-year-old has now re-iterated the primary reason why he made the switch to Spain, with his sights once again set on the Ballon d'Or trophy.

'I didn't expect the Barca fans to start singing for me at the Camp Nou so quickly. It makes me feel like I've been here for a long time. ' he was quoted to have said via Marca.

'Barcelona is the team where the most players have won the Ballon d'Or. I think the path is shorter from Barca than from Bayern.' he added.

French striker Karim Benzema remains the outright favourite for this year's award, after his stunning campaign with Real Madrid last term.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the face of La Liga and the favourite for the 2022 Ballon D'Or
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the face of La Liga and the favourite for the 2022 Ballon D'Or AFP

The 34-year-old France international was colossal for the Los Blancos helping them to a record 35th La Liga title and a record 14th UEFA Champions League title and topping the goalscoring charts in both competitions.

The 66th edition of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award is set to take place earlier than usual due to a change in format from this year on.

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time in 2021
Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time in 2021 AFP

The Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony will take place on October 17, 2022 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The time of the ceremony is yet to be announced.

The ceremony will also feature the presentation of the Kopa Trophy (for the best performing player under the age of 21) and the Yashin Trophy (for the best goalkeeper).

Recommended articles

Lewandowski: It's easier to win the Ballon d'Or at Barcelona than at Bayern Munich

Lewandowski: It's easier to win the Ballon d'Or at Barcelona than at Bayern Munich

Super Eagles suffer another injury BLOW as Nottingham Forest star pulls out

Super Eagles suffer another injury BLOW as Nottingham Forest star pulls out

Ndidi, Awoniyi among 18 players to hit Super Eagles camp in Oran [Video]

Ndidi, Awoniyi among 18 players to hit Super Eagles camp in Oran [Video]

Who should replace the injured Ahmed Musa?

Who should replace the injured Ahmed Musa?

Video: Iwobi, Ndidi and other Super Eagles stars meet in Paris for Algeria clash

Video: Iwobi, Ndidi and other Super Eagles stars meet in Paris for Algeria clash

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa to miss Nigeria's clash against Algeria

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa to miss Nigeria's clash against Algeria

Trending

Emmanuel Amuneke is set for a return to a club role (IMAGO/Photosport)

Ex-Barcelona and Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike gets a new job

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

Teenage sensation Ahmed Musa joins Leganes but how does that involve MI Abaga and Kenneth Omeruo?

Ahmed Musa joins Kenneth Omeruo in Leganes after motivation from rapper M.I Abaga