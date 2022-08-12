The Ballon d'Or revealed the nominees for the 2022 awards on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Ballon d'Or: Mendy and Bounou make nominee list for 2022 Yachine Trophy
Chelsea's Senegalese shot stopper Edou Mendy as well as Morocco's Yassine Bounou have again made the nominee list for the 2022 Yachine Trophy.
France Football have now revealed nominees for a number of categories for this year's edition.
Africa will once more be represented with Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made it once again to the 10-man shortlist as well as Morocco and Sevilla shot stopper Yassine Bounou.
Who are the nominees for the 2022 Yachine Trophy?
The organizers have now revealed the full list below:
Yassine Bounou - Morroco & Sevilla
Alisson Becker - Brazil & Liverpool
Thibaut Courtois - Belgium & Real Madrid
Ederson - Brazil & Manchester City
Mike Maignan - France & AC Milan
Edouard Mendy - Senegal & Chelsea
Manuel Neuer - Germany & Baern Munich
Jan Oblak - Slovenia & Atletico Madrid
Kevin Trapp - Germany & Eintracht Frankfurt
Hugo Lloris - France & Tottenham
The Yashin Trophy is an association football award presented annually by France Football to the best performing goalkeeper.
The award is named after Russian (Soviet Union) goalkeeper Lev Yashin, and the winner is selected by former Ballon d'Or winners.
The award was established in 2019.
