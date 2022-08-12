Ballon d'Or: Mendy and Bounou make nominee list for 2022 Yachine Trophy

France Football have now revealed nominees for a number of categories for this year's edition.

Africa will once more be represented with Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made it once again to the 10-man shortlist as well as Morocco and Sevilla shot stopper Yassine Bounou.

Who are the nominees for the 2022 Yachine Trophy?

The organizers have now revealed the full list below:

Yassine Bounou - Morroco & Sevilla

Alisson Becker - Brazil & Liverpool

Thibaut Courtois - Belgium & Real Madrid

Ederson - Brazil & Manchester City

Mike Maignan - France & AC Milan

Edouard Mendy - Senegal & Chelsea

Manuel Neuer - Germany & Baern Munich

Jan Oblak - Slovenia & Atletico Madrid

Kevin Trapp - Germany & Eintracht Frankfurt

Hugo Lloris - France & Tottenham

The Yashin Trophy is an association football award presented annually by France Football to the best performing goalkeeper.

The award is named after Russian (Soviet Union) goalkeeper Lev Yashin, and the winner is selected by former Ballon d'Or winners.