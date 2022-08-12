OFFICIAL

Ballon d'Or: Mendy and Bounou make nominee list for 2022 Yachine Trophy

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea's Senegalese shot stopper Edou Mendy as well as Morocco's Yassine Bounou have again made the nominee list for the 2022 Yachine Trophy.

Nominees for the 2022 Yachine Trophy has been revealed
Nominees for the 2022 Yachine Trophy has been revealed

The Ballon d'Or revealed the nominees for the 2022 awards on Friday, August 12, 2022.

France Football have now revealed nominees for a number of categories for this year's edition.

Africa will once more be represented with Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made it once again to the 10-man shortlist as well as Morocco and Sevilla shot stopper Yassine Bounou.

The organizers have now revealed the full list below:

Yassine Bounou nominee
Yassine Bounou nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Alisson Becker nominee
Alisson Becker nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Thibaut Courtois nominee
Thibaut Courtois nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Ederson nominee
Ederson nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Mike Maignan nominee
Mike Maignan nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Edouard Mendy nominee
Edouard Mendy nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Manuel Neuer nominee
Manuel Neuer nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Jan Oblak nominee
Jan Oblak nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Kevin Trapp nominee
Kevin Trapp nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Hugo Lloris nominee
Hugo Lloris nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or

The Yashin Trophy is an association football award presented annually by France Football to the best performing goalkeeper.

The award is named after Russian (Soviet Union) goalkeeper Lev Yashin, and the winner is selected by former Ballon d'Or winners.

The award was established in 2019.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • The 2022 Kopa Trophy nominee shortlist has been revealed

    Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

  • Lampard backs Iwobi to play at a high level for Everton

    'He’s gaining so much respect' - Lampard backs Iwobi to play at a high level for Everton

  • Nominees for the 2022 Yachine Trophy has been revealed

    Ballon d'Or: Mendy and Bounou make nominee list for 2022 Yachine Trophy

Recommended articles

Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

'He’s gaining so much respect' - Lampard backs Iwobi to play at a high level for Everton

'He’s gaining so much respect' - Lampard backs Iwobi to play at a high level for Everton

Ballon d'Or: Mendy and Bounou make nominee list for 2022 Yachine Trophy

Ballon d'Or: Mendy and Bounou make nominee list for 2022 Yachine Trophy

Umar Sadiq to play in dream Real Madrid match

Umar Sadiq to play in dream Real Madrid match

Hutton identifies Bayern Munich star to replace Joe Aribo

Hutton identifies Bayern Munich star to replace Joe Aribo

Guardiola, Ancelotti and Klopp nominated for UEFA Coach Of The Year

Guardiola, Ancelotti and Klopp nominated for UEFA Coach Of The Year

Trending

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

FC Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala
SUPER FALCONS

Oshoala breaks silence after Super Falcons WAFCON disappointment

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Nigeria's Super Falcons are set to return to Morocco after the North Africans were awarded the hosting rights for WAFCON 2024

Report: Morocco to host Nigeria and other African countries again in 2024