RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Bagnaia nails Aragon MotoGP pole in record time

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Francesco Bagnaia celebrates his Aragon MotoGP pole

Francesco Bagnaia celebrates his Aragon MotoGP pole Creator: LLUIS GENE
Francesco Bagnaia celebrates his Aragon MotoGP pole Creator: LLUIS GENE

Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia took pole in record style for the Aragon MotoGP in qualifying on Saturday ahead of his Ducati teammate Jack Miller.

Recommended articles

The front row is completed by Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha's championship leader.

Bagnaia claimed top spot with a new fastest lap at the Motorland circuit.

His pole clinching effort of 1min 46.322s bettered the previous fastest time of 1:46.635 set by Marc Marquez in 2015.

Six-time world champion Marquez placed fourth in qualifying to make up an all-Spanish second row with Jorge Martin and Aleix Espargaro.

This was Bagnaia's second pole of the season and Ducati's 50th in motorcycling's premier category. The 24-year-old Italian will be hoping it translates into his debut MotoGP victory on Sunday.

He is lying fourth in the rider's championship, 70 points shy of Quartararo who is seeking his sixth win of the season at a track which has not been kind to him in the past.

"I'm happy," said Bagnaia who stole the qualifying show with his second flying lap.

"We've managed to beat the track record which has stood for six years."

Quartararo commented: "I felt good on the bike but it was too difficult to take the pole. We'll see tomorrow but the aim is to be on the podium."

The 22-year-old, who is aiming to become France's first ever MotoGP champion, leads the standings by 65 points from defending champion Joan Mir who starts on the third row.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Palace late show ends Spurs' perfect start

Bagnaia nails Aragon MotoGP pole in record time

Ronaldo starts against Newcastle in Man Utd return

Ronaldo set for hero's welcome in Manchester United return

South American players cleared to play for English clubs

A goal and an assist for Terem Moffi as Lorient dispatch French champions Lille

Lorient down champions Lille

Veteran Brazil defender Alves and Sao Paulo split over unpaid wage row

Man City's Mendy to stand trial in January on rape charges

Trending

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria will go again against Cape Verde on Tuesday

Watch Super Eagles celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest wins [Video]

Watch Super Eagle celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest win (Facebook/Super Eagles)

Why Ahmed Musa had different numbers of Super Eagles’ games in NFF and FIFA’s records [Pulse Explainer]

Ahmed Musa has not reached 100 caps for the Super Eagles according to FIFA (Instagram/Super Eagles)

How Super Eagles were forced to spend an extra night in Cape Verde

The Super Eagles could not leave Cape Verde immediately after their win (Instagram/Super Eagles)