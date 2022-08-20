Bad news for Super Eagles star and The Bluebirds as he is out for this season

Collins will play no further part in Cardiff City's quest for Premier League promotion after rupturing his ACL in the Skybet Championship game against West Brom.

Collins went off nine minutes into the game after coming off worse from an attempt to tackle Darnell Furlong. The Nigerian international twisted his knee awkwardly and had to be assisted off the pitch.

It was hoped that the injury would be nothing serious, but Nigerian international has received the worst possible news.

According to Cardiff City's boss Steve Morison, Collins injured his ACL and will need surgery, which will keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

"We won't see him [Collins] again until next season," Morison said.

"It's gutting for the lad. Really gutting. We are all here for him. We are going to make the next year the best it can possibly be for him.

"It's the worst-case scenario. We will try and get him back for pre-season next year. One thing we do know is we will have one hell of a left-back next season."

However, while the injury is a big blow for Collins, Morison revealed he has the support of his family as he begins his rehabilitation.

The Nigerian international recently welcomed his family to South Wales, which should help his recovery.

"On a plus-point for him, his family has just moved over, and he has his family with him now," Morison continued.

'The lads will get behind him, he will be around. I'm sure you'll see his smiling face around the place. We have something else to fight for now.

"He is a great kid, he comes in with a smile on his face every day. He loved working every day with us, and we loved working with him. He is someone you want around.

"He is infectious. As soon as he has his operation and he's a bit more mobile, he will be around the lads," The Bluebirds added.

Nonetheless, the injury is a big blow for Collins, whose performance has been excellent since he signed for Cardiff.

Collins joined Cardiff from Paderborn on a free transfer this summer. The Super Eagles hit the ground running quickly, with Morison calling him the best left-back in the Championship.