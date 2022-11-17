Senegal have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their match against The Netherlands after Sadio Mane was ruled out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Qatar 2022: Bad news for Senegal as the African champions suffer a World Cup blow
The African champions have suffered a huge blow just days before their opening match against The Netherlands.
Mane was initially in Senegal's 26-man squad for the Mundial, but his participation was put in doubt after picking up an injury in Bayern Munich's final league game just before the tournament started.
More to follow.
