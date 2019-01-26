Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu has completed a season-long loan to Turkey Super Lig side Çaykur Rizespor.

Azubuike completes a move to Turkey from Egyptian Premier League giants Pyramid FC and is expected to the next six month developing at Çaykur Rizespor.

Azubuike’s arrival was confirmed through a statement on the official website of Çaykur Rizespor.

The 21-year-old midfielder is expected to add depth to the Çaykur Rizespor squad as they continue to battle for survival in the Turkey first division.

Azubuike was the skipper of Nigeria’s men U-23 national football team which won the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in 2015.

He is expected to form a formidable partnership with Nigerian striker Umar Aminu at Çaykur Rizespor as they both were part of the U-23 team that won a bronze medal at the football event of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro.

Azubuike who made a name for himself while playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with Bayelsa United.

He comes to Çaykur Rizespor with previous experience playing for Yeni Malatyaspor also in Turkey before a move to Egypt.

He has been given the number 40 jersey for the rest of the campaign and joins Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem who also recently completed a loan move to Çaykur Rizespor from Portuguese Primera Division side Porto.

He could make his debut for Çaykur Rizespor when they take on Akhisar Belediyespor in their next league encounter scheduled for Sunday, January 27.