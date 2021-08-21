Awoniyi vs Akpoguma: Nigerians clash in Union Berlin’s visit to Hoffenheim

Before his withdrawal, the right-back had won four of his six ground duels and had attempted three tackles despite his team’s relative comfort against the underwhelming hosts. A facial injury meant the Nigerian couldn’t complete the encounter, but it is expected that he’ll feature against Union Berlin in gameweek two.

The encounter will bring the full-back face to face with Taiwo Awoniyi, who’s been in inspired form since returning to the club he spent last season on loan. The marksman has contributed to goals in every competitive match this season, setting up a teammate in their DFB Pokal victory in early August, scoring in last week’s draw with Bayer Leverkusen and netting a double in Thursday’s 4–0 thrashing of KuPS in the Europa Conference League.

“For me, I think it is what I have waited for, for many years,” Awoniyi told Bundesliga’s official website. “I am really happy I can achieve it this year and I am back again in Berlin.”

On Sunday afternoon, the former Liverpool frontman will look to continue his impressive run against a side that netted four times last time out and kept a clean sheet in the process.

However, all the stats are in the hosts’ favour going into Sunday’s clash at PreZero Arena.

Hoffenheim have picked up three points in their last three Bundesliga home games, scoring at least twice in each match, their longest such streak since February to April 2019, when they won four on the trot on their turf, always scoring two goals or higher.

Akpoguma and his teammates are equally unbeaten in their last eight league matches — four wins and as many draws — and will be looking to make it nine games by avoiding defeat at the hands of the Berlin outfit. A win or draw will take them one step closer to a 10-game unbeaten run achieved between October to December 2018 under now-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.

While it remains to be seen if Awoniyi and his in-form colleagues will step up to end Die Kraichgauer’s run without losing, their own struggles on their travels remains a bugbear for Urs Fischer. The Iron Ones are without a victory in their last six away matches, losing three and playing out three stalemates, an unenviable run that’s the highest in the Bundesliga at present.

Fischer’s team are also on a run of 11 games without a league clean sheet, which strengthens Hoffenheim’s prospects, on paper at least, of extending Union’s extended run without a domestic shut-out.

Keeping two clean sheets in other competition bodes well for the Berlin side who have to hope to upset the applecart and hurt their fancied hosts on Sunday afternoon.

While the encounter at PreZero Arena is a gameweek two encounter, the sub-plots pre-match mean the encounter ought to be exciting.

Indeed, Awoniyi and Akpoguma can make the match one to remember if they perform to the highest capacity for their respective sides this weekend.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

Follow him on Twitter @theReal_SeyE

