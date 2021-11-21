Awoniyi reminds Super Eagles coach Rohr of his talent with another goal for Union Berlin

Awoniyi scored the first goal to put Union Berlin in front. Christopher Trimmel converted a ball through to him by Niko Giesselmann in the 30th minute for Union Berlin's second.

There were no goals scored in the second half as Union secured a comfortabe win against Hertha in the Berlin derby.

Awoniyi featured for 82 minutes before being substituted for Sheraldo Becker.

It was Awoniyi's eighth goal in 12 Bundesliga games this season. In all competitions, Awoniyi has scored 13 goals in a total of 20 games this season.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the goal.

Pulse Nigeria

Along with photos from the game, Awoniyi added a caption that said, "I'm already loved. I'm already chosen. I know who I am. I know what You've spoken. I’m already loved more than I could imagine And that is enough. you are enough. Berlin is red."

Awoniyi was able to respond to being left out of the Super Eagles 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers during the last international break.