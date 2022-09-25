'There is more to a striker's role'- Awoniyi on his performance for Nigeria against Algeria B Team

The Nottingham Forest star fired blanks in the test game against Algeria's home-based players, but he is not too worried.

Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi has said there is more to a striker's game than just scoring goals.

Awoniyi said this after firing blanks in Nigeria's tune-up game against Algeria's home-based players on Friday evening.

The three-time African champions played a 2-2 draw against Algeria's B team on Friday evening ahead of their international friendly clash against Algeria's national team on September 27.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro named a strong lineup for the clash, with Awoniyi leading the attack.

However, the Nottingham Forest striker fired blanks before he was taken off for Cyriel Dessers, who came on to score the equaliser.

But despite failing to take advantage of his opportunity, Awoniyi is not too bothered over his lack of goals, saying there is more to a striker's job.

"Every striker likes to score goals, but there is more to a striker's role," Awoniyi said.

"The most important thing is to bring your player into positions to score goals.

"But like I said earlier, the job of a striker is to score, to help your teammates.

Then, of course, if it works out, the game would be great for everyone in the end."

On the match, Awoniyi said it would have been nice for Nigeria to get the win but said it was a proper warm-up clash ahead of the main match against the Algerian national team led by Riyad Mahrez.

"It was a good game, but it's unfortunate that we couldn't win," Awoniyi said.

"Nonetheless, it was a game for us to know each other, to understand how we all play.

The Super Eagles will be seeking their first win against Algeria in three games when they take to the pitch on Tuesday.

The three-time African champions have lost their last three games to the Desert Warriors, although one of those losses is a technical defeat.

The match between the two African giants will take place at the Oran Olympic Stadium on Tuesday September 27, with kickoff set for 8 PM.

