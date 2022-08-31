The Premier League champions are currently vying for their third consecutive championship, and have won four of their first five games.

As expected, Manchester City dominated possession from the off and pinned Forest deep into their own half. While the visiting defenders showed lots of bravery in deafening the City onslaughts, the clock had not hit the 15-minute mark before the hosts found their breakthrough.

With the ball 30 yards from goal on the back of a short corner routine, Phil Foden lofted a teasing ball into the path of City talisman Erling Haaland, who stabbed home for his 7th of the campaign.

It took less than 10 minutes for the Norwegian to get his, and City’s second. After Foden’s shot was cut out from point-blank range, Haaland was waiting in prime position to tap home into an open net.

Astonishingly, Haaland completed his first-half hat-trick 15 minutes later, heading home from a yard out after John Stones nodded the ball across the face of the goal.

It did not take long for the hosts to keep the train rolling in the second half, however this time it was not Haaland who etched his name onto the scoresheet. After being found on the edge of the box by Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo lashed a shot into the top corner to take the roof off of the Etihad Stadium, extending City’s lead to four.

Julian Alvarez opened his account with the Etihad club 15 minutes later thanks to a pass in behind the Forest defence by Riyad Mahrez before doubling his tally with a thunderous blast with three minutes of regulation time left, putting the cherry on top of a thoroughly impressive night for Pep Guardiola’s side.

While they have impressed in flashes in their first season back in the Premier League since 1999, one win from their first five games will be disappointing for the Forest faithful, who had high hopes after splashing the cash in the summer transfer window.