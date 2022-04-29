AWCON 2022

'We want to have fun' Ajibade, Ebi reacts as Super Falcons draw South Africa, Burundi, Botswana

Jidechi Chidiezie
The Women's Africa Cup of Nations was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Onome Ebi - Rasheedat Ajibade

Nigeria's Super Falcons have been drawn into Group C of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) with 2018 finalists South Africa, and debutants Burundi and Botswana.

The draw which was held at the Mohamed VI Complex in Rabat, Morocco on Friday, saw 12 teams drawn into three groups of four.

Reacting to the return of the competition which failed to hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Super Falcons stars Rasheedat Ajibade and Onome Ebi both revealed to CAF that they were super excited, and couldn't wait to represent Nigeria at the tournament in July.

"I'm so excited and grateful that the AWCON is back again after four good years. I'd be grateful to God if I'd be opportune to be called to the national team. I'd be glad to represent my national team on that big stage again," the Atletico Madrid forward revealed to CAF.

Rasheedat Ajibade attempts to get past Canada's Desiree Scott in a recent invitational friendly Pulse Nigeria

"What we can control right now is our preparations towards the Nations cup. So we will just do our best as a team to prepare for it.

"It doesn't matter what group we are in, if we can keep defending the title and give it our best, that's what's more important."

"We want to enjoy ourselves, have fun, and make ourselves and our families and the nation proud. That's it. The most important thing is to go out there and have fun and enjoy that big stage again."

"It's not going to be easy, it going to be an aggressive competition, it's going to be a tough competition, but that's the joy of the game."

"I'm excited, I'm super, super excited. We're back after four good years with 12 teams for the first-ever."

Onome Ebi and Asisat Oshoala pose with the AWCON trophy in 2018 Twitter

"We're here for the women [of Africa]," the Super Falcons captain revealed to CAF.

Nigeria are three-time defending champions, having won the tournament consecutively in 2014, 2016 and 2018, and have won the AWCON a record 11-times.

In 2018, the Super Falcons defeated Group C opponents, South Africa, to win their 11th title.

The 2022 showpiece will be the first time that 12 teams: as compared to 8 in previous tournaments, will feature at the women's continental event.

Nigeria's AWCON squad could see close to 15 players make their tournament debut in Morocco EaglesTrackerNG

The competition, to hold in Morocco from July 2 to 23, 2022, will also double as the African qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The top four teams at the AWCON will automatically qualify for the World Cup with two more teams, proceeding to the inter-confederation play-offs to seek a place in the Australia-New Zealand-hosted tournament.

