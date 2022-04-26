AWCON 2022

Oshoala, Super Falcons to know opponents this week as CAF announces new date

Jidechi Chidiezie
Nigeria are in Pot 1 alongside host country Morocco and second best-ranked team Cameroon.

Super Falcons
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed a new date for the Morocco 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) draws.

According to a release from CAF, the draw will hold at the Mohamed VI Complex in Rabat, Morocco: the host nation of the tournament.

The date for the draws previously slated for Monday, 25th April, will now hold on Friday, 29th April 2022, at 20:30 GMT.

Nigeria's senior women's national team are of twelve countries that have qualified for the showpiece.

It will be the first time that 12 teams: as compared to 8 in previous tournaments will feature at the women's showpiece event.

Super Falcons stars Onome Ebi and Asisat Oshoala pose with the AWCON trophy
It will also be the first time since the 2018 edition that the tournament will take place as planned after the 2020 event was postponed owing to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The AWCON will also be used as a qualification process for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The top 4 teams at the tournament automatically book themselves a spot at the World Cup, while 2 of the quarter-finalists will head to the inter-continental play-offs.

The Super Falcons qualified for the AWCON back in February after a 3-0 aggregate win over Cote d'Ivoire in the final round of the qualifying series.

Super Falcons
Qualification meant that the Super Falcons will attend their 14th tournament, eleven of which they won.

They have been placed in Pot 1 alongside host country Morocco and second best-ranked team Cameroon.

Nigeria are the three-time defending champions, having won the tournament in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Jidechi Chidiezie

