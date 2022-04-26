Oshoala, Super Falcons to know opponents this week as CAF announces new date

According to a release from CAF, the draw will hold at the Mohamed VI Complex in Rabat, Morocco: the host nation of the tournament.

The date for the draws previously slated for Monday, 25th April, will now hold on Friday, 29th April 2022, at 20:30 GMT.

AWCON to become a 12-team tournament

Nigeria's senior women's national team are of twelve countries that have qualified for the showpiece.

It will be the first time that 12 teams: as compared to 8 in previous tournaments will feature at the women's showpiece event.

It will also be the first time since the 2018 edition that the tournament will take place as planned after the 2020 event was postponed owing to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The AWCON will also be used as a qualification process for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The top 4 teams at the tournament automatically book themselves a spot at the World Cup, while 2 of the quarter-finalists will head to the inter-continental play-offs.

Road to the AWCON

The Super Falcons qualified for the AWCON back in February after a 3-0 aggregate win over Cote d'Ivoire in the final round of the qualifying series.

Qualification meant that the Super Falcons will attend their 14th tournament, eleven of which they won.

They have been placed in Pot 1 alongside host country Morocco and second best-ranked team Cameroon.