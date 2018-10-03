Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'Average' Messi still fantastic - Pochettino

Football 'Average' Messi still fantastic - Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino lauded Lionel Messi's consistent brilliance after the Argentine dealt a huge blow to Spurs' Champions League hopes with a double in Barcelona's 4-2 win at Wembley on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lionel Messi's inspirational performance for Barcelona was described as the norm for the Argentine by Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino play

Lionel Messi's inspirational performance for Barcelona was described as the norm for the Argentine by Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

(IKIMAGES/AFP)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino lauded Lionel Messi's consistent brilliance after the Argentine dealt a huge blow to Spurs' Champions League hopes with a double in Barcelona's 4-2 win at Wembley on Wednesday.

Messi also hit the woodwork twice in a virtuoso display as Barca bounced back from a three-game winless run in La Liga to move alongside Inter Milan at the top of Group B with maximum points from two games.

Spurs, by contrast, have lost both of their opening two fixtures and have a mountain to climb to reach the last 16.

"He's a fantastic player. The most important (thing) is Messi shows in every game why he is Messi," said Pochettino.

"His average performance is this type of game. He's always above everything."

Spurs battled back bravely in the second-half with goals from Harry Kane and Erik Lamela twice reducing Barcelona's lead to a solitary goal.

But Pochettino lamented Philippe Coutinho's second-minute opener when Spurs captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was caught out of position on his first appearance after a five-week injury layoff.

"When you start 1-0 down from the changing room that is difficult for the players," added Pochettino.

"The players understand this type of game when you play at this level, it is so difficult to come back.

"The most important (thing) is the character we showed."

Coutinho described playing alongside Messi as an "honour" as Barca again came away from Wembley with happy memories having won the European Cup twice at the home of English football in 1992 and 2011.

"Everything Messi does on the field is unpredictable," said the Brazilian.

"To play with him is an honour. He's always doing something new."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Police investigates rape accusation against Juventus starbullet
2 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
3 Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others...bullet

Football

Lionel Messi moved onto 105 Champions League goals in the victory over Tottenham
Football Messi, Barcelona outgun Spurs as Neymar bags hat-trick
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scored a 90th minute winner against Liverpool.
Football Late Insigne winner buries Liverpool in Naples
Lionel Messi was inspirational as Barcelona won a thrilling Champions League clash 3-2 over Tottenham Hotspur
Football Three things we learned from Tottenham 2 Barcelona 4
Two of the best: Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates
Football Griezmann scores twice as Atletico see off Brugge
X
Advertisement