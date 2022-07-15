WEURO 2022

Austria shock former champions Norway as England thrash N. Ireland

Izuchukwu Akawor
Minnows Austria have ended the dreams of former European and World Champions Norway at the WEURO2022 while England made it three wins in three.

Austria joins England in the quarter-final in Group A, with former champions Norway heading home.

Austria has done the unthinkable after booking a ticket to the quarter-final of the WEURO2022 on Friday night.

Austria narrowly defeated former European, World and Olympic champions Norway 1-0 to register the biggest upset of the 2022 Women's European Championship so far.

Nicole Billa was the star and heroine for the Austrians after her first half header earned them a deserved win over their more experienced and very poor Norwegians.

The result sees Austria seal a first-ever win over Norway and passage into the quarter-final where they will face another giant in Germany.

Jubilant Austria celebrates a stunning win.

For former European Champions, Norway, their disappointing outing comes to an end as they head home after winning just one of three games.

Already qualified Three Lionesses of England maintained their 100% start to the campaign with another immaculate display against Northern Ireland.

England qualified with a 100% record.

The Three Lionesses showed no mercy after a 5-0 decimation of neighbours Northern Ireland in their final group match in Southampton.

Goals from Fran Kirby and the superb Beth Mead gave England a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

Alessia Russo made it 3-0 three minutes after she came on for Ellen White in the second half.

Super sub! Russo scored a brace for England after coming on as a substitute.

She got her second of the evening and England's fourth to make it 4-0 five minutes before an own goal from Kelsie Brown wrapped up an easy win for England.

The Three Lionesses finish top of Group A with three wins out of three, scoring 14 goals and conceding none.

