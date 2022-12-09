ADVERTISEMENT

Austin Eguavoen reveals his plans for the Super Eagles after World Cup failure

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 57-year-old is already making plans to make the three-time African champions great again.

Eguavoen has promised to get Nigeria back into the World Cup
Former Nigeria coach Austin Eguavoen has said plans are already underway to ensure that the Super Eagles do not have a year like 2022 again.

This year has been disappointing for Nigeria after a poor Africa Cup of Nations campaign and a sad end to the World Cup qualifiers.

The three-time African champions crashed out in the round of 16 at the 2021 AFCON following a loss to Tunisia. It got worse for the Super Eagles as they missed out on World Cup qualification after they failed to beat Ghana in the playoffs.

The Super Eagles lost on the away goals rule after playing a goalless draw in the first leg in Kumasi before playing a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

The Super Eagles failed to make it to Qatar 2022 World Cup under Eguavoen
Eguavoen was the man in charge of the Super Eagles during this period but was relieved of his duties after the team failed to qualify for the World Cup.

However, the former defender has since returned to his initial job as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) technical adviser and promised he would do everything to ensure the Super Eagles return to the World Cup.

"Well, as head of the technical department, I will just have to start planning now and make sure that Nigeria gets to the next World Cup," Eguavoen said.

Ex-Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has promised to make the Super Eagles great again under Jose Peseiro
The 57-year-old also said he has watched just a few games at the World Cup because he was responsible for Nigeria's failure to qualify for the competition.

"I failed to take Nigeria to the world tournament when I had the opportunity to; I was trusted with the responsibility," Eguavoen continued.

"For this reason, I have only been able to watch very little of the games as it makes me even sadder," he added.

The Super Eagles will get their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign underway in 2024, but they will resume their AFCON qualifying campaign next year.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.
