Austin Eguavoen reveals his plans for the Super Eagles after World Cup failure

This year has been disappointing for Nigeria after a poor Africa Cup of Nations campaign and a sad end to the World Cup qualifiers.

Eguavoen's disappointing year with the Super Eagles

The three-time African champions crashed out in the round of 16 at the 2021 AFCON following a loss to Tunisia. It got worse for the Super Eagles as they missed out on World Cup qualification after they failed to beat Ghana in the playoffs.

The Super Eagles lost on the away goals rule after playing a goalless draw in the first leg in Kumasi before playing a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

Eguavoen was the man in charge of the Super Eagles during this period but was relieved of his duties after the team failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Eguavoen makes Super Eagles vow

However, the former defender has since returned to his initial job as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) technical adviser and promised he would do everything to ensure the Super Eagles return to the World Cup.

"Well, as head of the technical department, I will just have to start planning now and make sure that Nigeria gets to the next World Cup," Eguavoen said.

The 57-year-old also said he has watched just a few games at the World Cup because he was responsible for Nigeria's failure to qualify for the competition.

"I failed to take Nigeria to the world tournament when I had the opportunity to; I was trusted with the responsibility," Eguavoen continued.

"For this reason, I have only been able to watch very little of the games as it makes me even sadder," he added.