Why Austin Eguavoen met with new Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The former Nigerian international is still involved with the national team after meeting his successor on Tuesday.

Ex-Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen met with Jose Peseiro
Ex-Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen met with Jose Peseiro

Former Nigeria star Austin Eguavoen and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) technical department met with new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Eguavoen met with the Portuguese tactician, who replaced him as the head coach of Nigeria's men's national team.

The ex-Nigerian international had been sacked as the Super Eagles coach after failing woefully in his short spell as the team's coach.

Eguavoen had replaced Gernot Rohr on an interim basis after the German was sacked in December 2021.

ALSO READ: Dear Mr Peseiro, this is your to-do list for Nigeria to lift AFCON 2023

Super Eagles new coach Jose Peseiro praises NPFL players in his first match

Mexico defeat illustrates benefit of gradual change for Peseiro's Nigeria project

However, the ex-Gent defender failed in his mission to lead Nigeria to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, while the team also was unable to qualify for the World Cup under his watch.

Eguavoen was sacked as Nigeria's coach after failing to lead the team to the World Cup
Eguavoen was sacked as Nigeria's coach after failing to lead the team to the World Cup IMAGO / Shengolpixs

As a result, the 56-year-old tactician was sacked following Nigeria's failure to qualify for Qatar, with Peseiro replacing him.

However, despite his sacking, Eguavoen is still involved with the Super Eagles as he is currently the head of the technical department of the NFF.

The former Enyimba manager led the technical department to meet the new Super Eagles boss Peseiro on Tuesday. Although the meeting details are still sketchy, both parties met to discuss the national team and how to achieve their goal.

The meeting with Peseiro is important for Eguavoen as he will work with the ex-Porto man from time to time, considering he is the head of the NFF technical department. The ex-Torpedo Moscow defender will likely be involved in squad selections, although Peseiro will have the final say.

Jose Peseiro started his time as the Super Eagles boss with defeats to Ecuador and Mexico
Jose Peseiro started his time as the Super Eagles boss with defeats to Ecuador and Mexico Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles have had a mixed start under the Portuguese tactician, losing their first two games against Mexico and Ecuador before beating Sierra Leone and Sao Tome in their 2023 AFCON qualifying group.

Nigeria's next game is a doubleheader clash against Guinea-Bissau in September.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Romelu Lukaku was reportedly in tears following his 'dream return 'to Inter Milan

    Romelu Lukaku reportedly 'in tears' following Inter return

  • Mesut Ozil’s trouble making journey at Real Madrid, Arsenal and Fenerbahce

    Mesut Ozil’s trouble making journey at Real Madrid, Arsenal and Fenerbahce

  • Sebastian Haller to Borussia Dortmund is a done deal according to reports

    Borussia Dortmund agree €36 million deal to sign Ajax star

Recommended articles

Romelu Lukaku reportedly 'in tears' following Inter return

Romelu Lukaku reportedly 'in tears' following Inter return

Mesut Ozil’s trouble making journey at Real Madrid, Arsenal and Fenerbahce

Mesut Ozil’s trouble making journey at Real Madrid, Arsenal and Fenerbahce

Borussia Dortmund agree €36 million deal to sign Ajax star

Borussia Dortmund agree €36 million deal to sign Ajax star

Why Austin Eguavoen met with new Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro

Why Austin Eguavoen met with new Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro

Ex-Liverpool Mane reveals what he will miss about the club in an emotional message to fans

Ex-Liverpool Mane reveals what he will miss about the club in an emotional message to fans

Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich from Liverpool

Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich from Liverpool

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for wedding

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for Funnybone's wedding
SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
SPORTS GIST

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

'He could make you look stupid'- Ex-England star reveals what it is like to play with Jay-Jay Okocha

Jay-Jay Okocha was a fan favourite during his time at Bolton