Why Austin Eguavoen met with new Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro

Eguavoen is gone but he never left

Eguavoen met with the Portuguese tactician, who replaced him as the head coach of Nigeria's men's national team.

The ex-Nigerian international had been sacked as the Super Eagles coach after failing woefully in his short spell as the team's coach.

Eguavoen had replaced Gernot Rohr on an interim basis after the German was sacked in December 2021.

However, the ex-Gent defender failed in his mission to lead Nigeria to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, while the team also was unable to qualify for the World Cup under his watch.

As a result, the 56-year-old tactician was sacked following Nigeria's failure to qualify for Qatar, with Peseiro replacing him.

Eguavoen to work with Peseiro

However, despite his sacking, Eguavoen is still involved with the Super Eagles as he is currently the head of the technical department of the NFF.

The former Enyimba manager led the technical department to meet the new Super Eagles boss Peseiro on Tuesday. Although the meeting details are still sketchy, both parties met to discuss the national team and how to achieve their goal.

The meeting with Peseiro is important for Eguavoen as he will work with the ex-Porto man from time to time, considering he is the head of the NFF technical department. The ex-Torpedo Moscow defender will likely be involved in squad selections, although Peseiro will have the final say.

The Super Eagles have had a mixed start under the Portuguese tactician, losing their first two games against Mexico and Ecuador before beating Sierra Leone and Sao Tome in their 2023 AFCON qualifying group.