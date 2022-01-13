Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trained with the rest of the squad, on Wednesday, for the first time since arriving in Cameroon for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
AFCON 2021: Aubameyang to play against Ghana in Group C clash
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was pictured training with the rest of the Gabonese squad ahead of Friday's clash with Ghana.
The striker missed Gabon’s AFCON 2021 opener against Comoros after returning a positive Covid-19 result.
Although Aubameyang is asymptomatic, he must return a negative result before he can feature in the Group C game.
The central Africans will be strengthened by returning OGC Nice midfielder, Mario Lemina.
En route to the Gabonese camp for AFCON, the former Juventus man stopped in Abu Dhabi with Aubameyang. So there was no shock when he also returned a positive Covid test result.
Gabon would be looking to record their second win of the tournament against the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday.
Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is Aubameyang's teammate at Arsenal.