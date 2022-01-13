AFCON 2021: Aubameyang to play against Ghana in Group C clash

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was pictured training with the rest of the Gabonese squad ahead of Friday's clash with Ghana.

The Arsenal is in contention to lead the line for Gabon on Friday
The Arsenal is in contention to lead the line for Gabon on Friday

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trained with the rest of the squad, on Wednesday, for the first time since arriving in Cameroon for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recommended articles

The striker missed Gabon’s AFCON 2021 opener against Comoros after returning a positive Covid-19 result.

Although Aubameyang is asymptomatic, he must return a negative result before he can feature in the Group C game.

The central Africans will be strengthened by returning OGC Nice midfielder, Mario Lemina.

Mario Lemina is a welcomed addition to the Gabon midfield.
Mario Lemina is a welcomed addition to the Gabon midfield. IMAGO / PanoramiC

En route to the Gabonese camp for AFCON, the former Juventus man stopped in Abu Dhabi with Aubameyang. So there was no shock when he also returned a positive Covid test result.

Gabon would be looking to record their second win of the tournament against the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday.

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is Aubameyang's teammate at Arsenal.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: 5 tactical observations from Matchday 1

AFCON 2021: 5 tactical observations from Matchday 1

AFCON 2021: Aubameyang to play against Ghana in Group C clash

AFCON 2021: Aubameyang to play against Ghana in Group C clash

AFCON 2021: What you need to know as round 2 matches kick-off

AFCON 2021: What you need to know as round 2 matches kick-off

Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

AFCON 2021: How Super Eagles’ potential Round of 16 opponents fared in the opening round

AFCON 2021: How Super Eagles’ potential Round of 16 opponents fared in the opening round

Lucas Digne joins Villa from Everton

Lucas Digne joins Villa from Everton

Trending

Nigeria have players to win the AFCON - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

Super Eagles

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.