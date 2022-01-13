AFCON 2021: Aubameyang to play against Ghana in Group C clash

The striker missed Gabon’s AFCON 2021 opener against Comoros after returning a positive Covid-19 result.

Although Aubameyang is asymptomatic, he must return a negative result before he can feature in the Group C game.

The central Africans will be strengthened by returning OGC Nice midfielder, Mario Lemina.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

En route to the Gabonese camp for AFCON, the former Juventus man stopped in Abu Dhabi with Aubameyang. So there was no shock when he also returned a positive Covid test result.

Gabon would be looking to record their second win of the tournament against the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday.