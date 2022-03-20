Aubameyang-inspired Barcelona school Benzema-less Real Madrid in the El Clasico

Aubameyang scored two goals and assisted another to inspired Barcelona to a convincing, comfortable and shocking 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Pulse Nigeria

Ferran Torres was the other scorer for Xavi Hernandez's improving Barca as they Los Blancos ragged in front of their visibly shocked fans.

Both teams came into the last El Clasico of the season in superb form but it was the side from Catalan that came, saw and conquered their hosts in remarkable style.

In the opening quarter of the game, the goalkeepers were the best players in the game after some superb saves.

Ten Stegen denied Valverde early on with an outstanding low save, he had to really stretch to keep the well-placed ball from the Uruguayan from going into the bottom corner.

Pulse Nigeria

Thereafter, it was the turn of Thibaut Courtois, with two double saves to save Madrid's blushes.

Former Arsenal captain had the best chance of the game, with the space and time to punish the Catalans.

The 32-year-old hit his effort straight at Courtois, who reacted well to parry to safety or so he thought.

Barca recycled the loose ball which found Dembele and the Frenchman cut into his left foot before unleashing a fierce effort that once again brought the best out of Courtois, the RM goalkeeper.

16 minutes after his bad miss, Aubameyang makes amends with his first Clasico goal as he heads Barca in front following a teasing cross from Moussa Dembele just before the half hour mark.

Araujo doubled Barca's lead with another wonderful header to put the visitors in the driver's seat heading into the break.

Barcelona clearly in control and comfortable away from home, go into the break with a deserved lead.

After the break, Ferran Torres could have made it 4-0 just seconds after the restart but with the goalkeeper at his mercy, it was harder for the young Spaniard to miss than score and he chose the former.

However, he made amends minutes later with a delicious finish to make it 3-0 after he was beautifully set up by an Aubameyang backheel pass.