Atletico brush aside Huesca to reclaim La Liga top spot

Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco secured a morale-boosting victory at the Wanda Metropolitano after a controversial few days for Atletico.

Atletico are the only Spanish team to have officially withdrawn from the European Super League, with their title rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona both still part of the breakaway project that launched on Sunday.

And after managing only four wins in 13 games in all competitions, Atleti have now struck two in two, following up last weekend's thrashing of Eibar with another convincing performance to suggest their slump may be over.

A sterner test of form awaits on Sunday, when Atletico play away at Athletic Bilbao.

For now, they restore their three-point lead over Real Madrid, who beat Cadiz on Wednesday, with eight points the advantage over Barcelona, who have two games in hand. Barca play one of those at home to Getafe later on Thursday.

With Luis Suarez out injured, Angel Correa has filled the void. He scored twice against Eibar on Sunday and put Atletico ahead again after 39 minutes.

Koke freed Kieran Trippier down the right before Marcos Llorente worked the ball into Correa, who rolled inside onto his left foot and pulled his finish back into the corner.