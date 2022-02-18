Athletic vs Real Sociedad: What you need to know about the Basque Derby

The locals can't wait to see these two rivals battle again

This will be the first time that these two sides meet at San Mamés with fans in the stands since the pandemic disrupted things, 905 days ago, back in August of 2019, when Real Sociedad last walked out to the roar of the Cathedral – the nickname for this famous ground.

The locals have been eagerly looking forward to the return of this derby to Bilbao and fans across the Basque Country, across Spain and the world will be tuning in on Sunday night for one of the most passionate fixtures in Spanish football.

A fierce clash between the biggest cities in the Basque region marks the road to Europe

As fierce as this rivalry between the clubs of the two biggest cities of the Basque Country is, this is also a derby of respect and it has become normal over the years to see red and white shirts mix with blue and white shirts in the stands, as friends and families from across the divide come together to enjoy the spectacle.

Yet, there is a good chance that only one of these fanbases will be able to enjoy European football next season, given the way the LaLiga Santander table currently looks.

Real Sociedad sit in the sixth position on 38 points in what is currently the final European qualification spot, while Athletic Club are in the eighth position on 34 points.

The team from Bilbao haven’t participated in the UEFA competition since 2017/18 and they’d love to return to the continent, making the three points on offer this Sunday so valuable.

The gladiators - who is in or out?

Coaches Marcelino and Imanol Alguacil have been able to welcome players back from injury and suspension this week, meaning that they should have almost all of their best players available for this clash.

That means we’ll be able to see Iñaki Williams going up against the wall that is Robin Le Normand, Alexander Isak battling with former La Real man Iñigo Martínez and a midfield tussle for the ages as Dani García and Iker Muniain’s grit and guile challenge the possession-based approach of Mikel Merino, David Silva and Rafinha.

The El Derbi is as old as LaLiga Santander itself

The overall head-to-head record in the LaLiga Santander Basque Derbies between these teams is 59 Athletic Club wins, 51 Real Sociedad wins and 39 draws in 149 league contests.

Sunday’s meeting will be their 150th duel in Spain’s top division, a fixture that is as old as Spain’s league itself.

In the very first matchday of the very first Spanish league season, back in 1929, these teams met each other in San Sebastián and played out a 1-1 draw.

Years later, this particular fixture remains as captivating as ever and this weekend’s duel could decide which, if any, of these two clubs qualifies for next season’s European competitions.

Athletic out for revenge in a bid to end five-match winless run

When these sides met in San Sebastián earlier this season, on Halloween night, a stoppage-time freekick from Iker Muniain earned Athletic Club a 1-1 draw.

But despite taking a share of the spoils, it was the fifth derby in a row in which the Lions of Bilbao had failed to win as their rivals at Sociedad continue to dominate.

Since their 2-0 victory at San Mamés in August of 2019, in that last derby with fans on their ground, there have been three Real Sociedad victories and two draws in five derbies.