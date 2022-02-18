LA LIGA

Athletic vs Real Sociedad: What you need to know about the Basque Derby

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Sunday’s match at San Mamés is the 150th league meeting between the teams from Bilbao and San Sebastián.

There is a fierce rivalry between these two Basque teams.
There is a fierce rivalry between these two Basque teams.

There is anticipation in the air in Bilbao, with the next Basque Derby between Athletic Club and Real Sociedad taking place this Sunday at 9 PM, Nigerian time.

Recommended articles

This will be the first time that these two sides meet at San Mamés with fans in the stands since the pandemic disrupted things, 905 days ago, back in August of 2019, when Real Sociedad last walked out to the roar of the Cathedral – the nickname for this famous ground.

The fans are relishing the opportunity to recreate this atmosphere again.
The fans are relishing the opportunity to recreate this atmosphere again. Pulse Nigeria

The locals have been eagerly looking forward to the return of this derby to Bilbao and fans across the Basque Country, across Spain and the world will be tuning in on Sunday night for one of the most passionate fixtures in Spanish football.

As fierce as this rivalry between the clubs of the two biggest cities of the Basque Country is, this is also a derby of respect and it has become normal over the years to see red and white shirts mix with blue and white shirts in the stands, as friends and families from across the divide come together to enjoy the spectacle.

Athletic Club
Athletic Club Pulse Nigeria

Yet, there is a good chance that only one of these fanbases will be able to enjoy European football next season, given the way the LaLiga Santander table currently looks.

Real Sociedad sit in the sixth position on 38 points in what is currently the final European qualification spot, while Athletic Club are in the eighth position on 34 points.

Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad Pulse Nigeria

The team from Bilbao haven’t participated in the UEFA competition since 2017/18 and they’d love to return to the continent, making the three points on offer this Sunday so valuable.

Coaches Marcelino and Imanol Alguacil have been able to welcome players back from injury and suspension this week, meaning that they should have almost all of their best players available for this clash.

That means we’ll be able to see Iñaki Williams going up against the wall that is Robin Le Normand, Alexander Isak battling with former La Real man Iñigo Martínez and a midfield tussle for the ages as Dani García and Iker Muniain’s grit and guile challenge the possession-based approach of Mikel Merino, David Silva and Rafinha.

The overall head-to-head record in the LaLiga Santander Basque Derbies between these teams is 59 Athletic Club wins, 51 Real Sociedad wins and 39 draws in 149 league contests.

Sunday’s meeting will be their 150th duel in Spain’s top division, a fixture that is as old as Spain’s league itself.

El Derbi
El Derbi Pulse Nigeria

In the very first matchday of the very first Spanish league season, back in 1929, these teams met each other in San Sebastián and played out a 1-1 draw.

Years later, this particular fixture remains as captivating as ever and this weekend’s duel could decide which, if any, of these two clubs qualifies for next season’s European competitions.

When these sides met in San Sebastián earlier this season, on Halloween night, a stoppage-time freekick from Iker Muniain earned Athletic Club a 1-1 draw.

But despite taking a share of the spoils, it was the fifth derby in a row in which the Lions of Bilbao had failed to win as their rivals at Sociedad continue to dominate.

Athletic Bilbao have failed to win any of the last five El Derbi
Athletic Bilbao have failed to win any of the last five El Derbi Pulse Nigeria

Since their 2-0 victory at San Mamés in August of 2019, in that last derby with fans on their ground, there have been three Real Sociedad victories and two draws in five derbies.

That includes La Real’s 1-0 win in the 2019/20 Copa del Rey final in Seville. Athletic Club are still seeking revenge for that loss and will hope to avenge it this weekend.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Odion Ighalo took a pay cut to fulfill his dream of joining Manchester United in 2020

    Ighalo pledges to support Manchester United to death, open to PL return

  • There is a fierce rivalry between these two Basque teams.

    Athletic vs Real Sociedad: What you need to know about the Basque Derby

  • Odion Ighalo scored twice against Al-Shabab

    'I was not happy because of the AFCON2021 that I didn't go'- Ighalo explains Al-Shabab exit

Recommended articles

Ighalo pledges to support Manchester United to death, open to PL return

Ighalo pledges to support Manchester United to death, open to PL return

Athletic vs Real Sociedad: What you need to know about the Basque Derby

Athletic vs Real Sociedad: What you need to know about the Basque Derby

'I was not happy because of the AFCON2021 that I didn't go'- Ighalo explains Al-Shabab exit

'I was not happy because of the AFCON2021 that I didn't go'- Ighalo explains Al-Shabab exit

Basque derby and Ferran Torres' possible hostile return to Mestalla herald super weekend in La Liga

Basque derby and Ferran Torres' possible hostile return to Mestalla herald super weekend in La Liga

Xavi compares struggling Ferran Torres to Barcelona legend Luis Suarez

Xavi compares struggling Ferran Torres to Barcelona legend Luis Suarez

Southampton will test latest Iwobi resurgence

Southampton will test latest Iwobi resurgence

Trending

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
UEL

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

Victor Osimhen's absence may be the reason why Barcelona are victorious
SUPER EAGLES

'World Cup qualification is non-negotiable' - NFF President Pinnick BOASTS after meeting Leicester City and Watford stars

The Super Eagles are not just going to the world cup to have fun
UCL

Adeyemi and Adamu steal the headlines as Nigerians laud Salzburg's 'Wazobia connection', troll Overrated Bayern Munich after first-leg draw

Social media reactions to Salzburg's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions league on Wednesday night

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scores beautiful free kick in Ligue 1

Moses Simon scored a truly worthy match winner against Reims

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Odion Ighalo sees Al-Hilal coach sacked following club World Cup exit

Odion Ighalo