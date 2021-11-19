Aston Villa stars Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann confirm relationship with raunchy pictures

Luiz plays for the Aston Villa men's team in the Premier League while Alisha represents the women's team.

The 23-year-old Luiz joined Aston Villa from Premier League rivals Manchester City back in 2019.

Lehmann on the other hand is 22-years-old and joined Aston Villa from West Ham in 2021.

Luiz is Brazilian while Lehmann is from Switzerland, but the difference in their nationalities has not proven a barrier to a relationship.

Lehmann recently split with Ramona Bachmann, another Swiss footballer who plays for the women's team of Paris Saint-Germain.

Lehmann and Luiz met at Aston Villa and developed a close relationship according to multiple reports. The Aston Villa stars decided to confirm that they are dating when they took to social media to post pictures of themselves sharing a kiss.

The kiss was posted on their official Instagram accounts via Stories.

Along with the post with Lehmann to his 500,000 plus followers, Luiz added a caption "Princess."

Lehmann who has over five million responded with a caption of Luiz's handle.