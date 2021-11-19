RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Aston Villa stars Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann confirm relationship with raunchy pictures

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

This is the first time players from the Aston Villa men's and women's teams will be engaged in a relationship.

Aston Villa
Aston Villa

There is a brewing relationship between two Aston Villa stars Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann.

Recommended articles

Luiz plays for the Aston Villa men's team in the Premier League while Alisha represents the women's team.

The 23-year-old Luiz joined Aston Villa from Premier League rivals Manchester City back in 2019.

Lehmann on the other hand is 22-years-old and joined Aston Villa from West Ham in 2021.

Alisha Lehmann has been a part of the Aston Villa squad since the summer of 2021
Alisha Lehmann has been a part of the Aston Villa squad since the summer of 2021 Pulse Nigeria

Luiz is Brazilian while Lehmann is from Switzerland, but the difference in their nationalities has not proven a barrier to a relationship.

Lehmann recently split with Ramona Bachmann, another Swiss footballer who plays for the women's team of Paris Saint-Germain.

Lehmann and Luiz met at Aston Villa and developed a close relationship according to multiple reports. The Aston Villa stars decided to confirm that they are dating when they took to social media to post pictures of themselves sharing a kiss.

Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann confirmed relationship rumours with a kiss that went viral on social media
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann confirmed relationship rumours with a kiss that went viral on social media Pulse Nigeria

The kiss was posted on their official Instagram accounts via Stories.

Along with the post with Lehmann to his 500,000 plus followers, Luiz added a caption "Princess."

Lehmann who has over five million responded with a caption of Luiz's handle.

Aston Villa are yet to comment on the relationship between two of their players.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

One year from World Cup, clock ticks ever louder for Qatar

One year from World Cup, clock ticks ever louder for Qatar

Aston Villa stars Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann confirm relationship with raunchy pictures

Aston Villa stars Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann confirm relationship with raunchy pictures

'Annoying' Milner would follow me to the toilet - Evra

'Annoying' Milner would follow me to the toilet - Evra

Qatar 2022: Profiling the 10 African teams through to the third-round playoffs (2)

Qatar 2022: Profiling the 10 African teams through to the third-round playoffs (2)

Cristiano Ronaldo storms Manchester United training ground in £250k Bentley

Cristiano Ronaldo storms Manchester United training ground in £250k Bentley

Inter face another title test with visit of leaders Napoli

Inter face another title test with visit of leaders Napoli

Haaland-less Dortmund try to keep pace with Bayern

Haaland-less Dortmund try to keep pace with Bayern

Single-minded Messi targets strong finish to year with PSG

Single-minded Messi targets strong finish to year with PSG

Nordics in World Cup push for workers rights in Qatar

Nordics in World Cup push for workers rights in Qatar

Trending

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Amaju Pinnick

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

We need to talk about Kevin: Is Gernot Rohr's Akpoguma project a failed one already?

Kevin Akpoguma has not had the impact with Nigeria that the excitement around his call-up promised

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were victorious in Tangier, but it was a far from effective showing