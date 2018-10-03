Pulse.ng logo
Aston Villa sack manager Steve Bruce

Aston Villa on Wednesday sacked manager Steve Bruce with the club languishing 12th in the Championship after just three wins in 11 games.

Steve Bruce has been sacked as Aston Villa manager play

Steve Bruce has been sacked as Aston Villa manager

Bruce had come under increasing pressure after Villa's poor start to the season and had a cabbage hurled at him during Tuesday's 3-3 home draw with Preston.

The 57-year-old, who has won promotion to the Premier League twice with two different clubs -- Birmingham and Hull -- replaced Roberto Di Matteo at Villa Park in October 2016.

"Aston Villa can confirm that manager Steve Bruce and his assistants Colin Calderwood, Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Gary Walsh are leaving their posts with immediate effect after having their contracts terminated," the club said in a statement on their website.

"The process to appoint a new manager is under way."

A further statement issued on behalf of the board said: "We would like to place on record our gratitude to Steve and his team for their hard work and commitment. We wish them well for the future.

"The process of recruiting a new manager has begun."

Villa, who won the European Cup in 1982, were relegated to English football's second tier at the end of the 2015-16 season.

