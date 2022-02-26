PREMIER LEAGUE

Cash sends priceless tribute as Aston Villa grab crucial win

Niyi Iyanda
Matty Cash was booked despite the good nature of his celebration.

Matty Cash sent a heartwarming message to his former teammate trapped in Ukraine
Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins were on target as Aston Villa recorded their 350th win in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Brighton.

Gerrard and his men arrived at the Amex Stadium late due to traffic issues meaning kickoff was delayed for around 30 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Poland international Matty Cash joined his teammates to announce that they will boycott their game with Russia following the current situation in Ukraine.

The defender followed the powerful gesture with a brilliant opener. Controlling the ball on his chest before then firing a shot in off the far post.

The defender was booked for removing his shirt to unveil the words “stay strong my bro” for Poland teammate Tomasz Kedziora, who plays for Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine.

Matty Cash celebrates by revealing shirt supporting Poland team-mate Tomasz Kędziora
Former Barcelona man Philippe Coutinho almost doubled the lead straight after the break with a trademark free-kick from 25-yards, but, Robert Sanchez was up to the task.

Cash came close to doubling his tally when he unleashed a volley from Coutinho’s expertly crafted pass.

Aston Villa finally grabbed their winner in the 68th minute, when Ollie Watkins took advantage of a defensive mix-up to slot in the winner.

Aston Villa is now up to 12th place on the log, with 30 points. Gerrard and his men host Leeds on March 5 in their next fixture.

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda

