'Get Ronaldo off' trends as Aston Villa end Man United's 9-game unbeaten run

The Red Devils were hoping to build on their nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions under Erik Ten Hag when they faced Unai Emery's side on his return to England.

However, it was the hosts who took the shock lead in the 7th minute Jacob Ramsay found Leon Bailey who worked his way into the box and finished brilliantly past David de Gea to put Aston Villa 1-0 up.

United sought to quickly find a response but instead found themselves trailing three minutes later after Lucas Digne bended in a spectacular free-kick into the top right corner, leaving De Gea with no chance to put Villa 2-0 up in the opening 10 minutes.

United created a couple of chances afterward, but Villa still looked more dangerous over the opening 30 minutes of the contest.

Alejandro Garnacho had a chance to pull a goal back for United in the 33rd minute, only to see his effort saved by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez was called into action again a minute later and reacted well against a precise header from Cristiano Ronaldo as United started to create dangerous chances.

And the visitors would finally roar back into the game in the 44th minute after Luke Shaw's effort from the edge of the box was deflected into the back of the net to pull one goal back for Manchester United.

But Shaw's lucky goal was the final effort of the first half as United went into the break with a view to completing a comeback in the second period with the scoreline 2-1 at the end of the first 45.

It wasn't all smiles for United in the start of the second half as the Red Devils found themselves trailing once more, three minutes into the restart.

Jacob Ramsay latched on to a pass from Ollie Watkins in the 48 minute and fired home for the hosts to restore Villa's two-goal lead.

United continue to attack but were kept out by very a solid defending from the hosts who looked far more determined than the visitors on the evening.

In the end, the hosts held on for a deserved 3-1 win with Unai Emery defeating Erik Ten Hag on his return to the Premier League.

The win for Aston Villa is their first against United in 27 years and both teams would meet later in the FA Cup in mid-week on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Following the disappointing result, fans have taken to social media to react with some questioning Erik ten Hag's substitutions and one player in particular being dragged to filth.