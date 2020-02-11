Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala targeting more success at Barcelona Femení after helping her side to the Super Cup title on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Oshoala scored a brace as Barcelona thrashed Real Sociedad 10-1 in the maiden Spanish Women's Super Cup in Salamanca.

The 25-year-old who led the line for Barcelona scored their fourth goal to make it 4-0 in the 34th minute. Oshoala got on a cross from the right to tap into an empty net on her second attempt.

She scored her second of the game in the 50th minute to make it 7-0 for Barcelona. Oshoala raced to a pass in the left before cutting inside to finish past the goalkeeper.

10-1 it ended for Barcelona to hand Oshoala her first trophy in Spain. The Super Cup is the seventh title she has won in her club career.

Asisat Oshoala scored a brace in the Super Cup game (Twitter/Barcelona) Twitter

Seven club titles

Oshoala won the league and two cup titles with Rivers Angels in 2014 and 2013. At Arsenal Ladies, she won the FA Women's Cup in 2016 before winning two league titles with Dalian Quanjian in China in 2017 and 2018.

She has a chance of adding at least a title to her name as Barcelona compete in three competitions this season.

Barcelona are currently top of the Primera Division as they seek their first league title in five years and face Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The Spanish Cup is still available for them to fight for.

The Nigeria international first joined Barcelona on a loan deal in January 2019 before signing a permanent deal with the Spanish side five months later..