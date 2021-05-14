Asisat Oshoala wins Spanish league title with Barcelona to stack up another club medal

Oshoala’s Barcelona Femeni were on Sunday, May 9, 2021, confirmed as champions of the Spanish 2020/2021 Primera Division for a record sixth time.

Barcelona sealed the title with a 1-0 win over Granadilla Tenerife and with their closest rivals Levante managing a 1-1 draw away at Espanyol.

The Nigerian played a crucial part in Barcelona’s title win with 15 goals in 21 games, although she hasn’t played in recent games because of an injury.

Pulse Nigeria

It’s another club title for Oshoala, who now has her second league title in Europe, having helped Barcelona defend their title.

It adds another club title to her fantastic repertoire, which sets her apart as one of the greatest Nigerian players ever.

The 26-year-old has won club titles everywhere she has been in her career bar Liverpool Ladies. She won Nigeria Women’s Championship with Rivers Angels in 2014 and the Nigerian Women’s Cup in 2013 and 2014.

After a dry spell at Liverpool Ladies, she won the FA Women’s Cup in 2016 with Arsenal Ladies.

In her spell in China, she won the Chinese Women’s Super League in 2017.

Aside from the two league titles with Barcelona, Oshoala has won the Copa de la Reina and Supercopa Feminan, both in 2020.

She has a chance to add to her haul as Barcelona face Chelsea Women in the Women’s Champions League final on Sunday, May 16.

She is a doubt for that game, but it will be the second time Barcelona are getting to the Champions League final during her time at the club.