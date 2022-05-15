Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala was in action as Barcelona Femeni recorded a 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Asisat Oshoala wins 'Pichichi' in Spain as Barcelona Femeni beat Atletico Madrid in final game of the season
Oshoala missed 3 months due to injury but ends season with Golden Boot in Spain as Barcelona prepare for Champions League final.
Barcelona Femeni took the lead as early as the 11th minute when Irene Paredes converted a ball through to her by Mapi Leon.
Aitana Bonmati scored in the 23rd minute to give Barcelona Femeni a two-goal cushion which they took to the halftime break.
Atletico Madrid were reduced to 10 players as Merel van Dongen received her second yellow card of the game in the 59th minute.
Amanda Sampedro pulled one back for Atletico Madrid in the 64th minute to make a tense finale to the game.
Atletico Madrid battling for a Champions League spot next season did not give up and piled pressure in the latter stages of the game.
Bonmati was given a straight red card as Barcelona Femeni also ended the game with 10 players.
Oshoala wins Pichichi
Super Falcons star Oshoala's came into the game against Atletico Madrid with a goal for Barcelona Femeni in her last start against Toni Payne's Sevilla.
The goal against Sevilla was Oshoala's 20th of the season in the league but since then Barcelona Femeni boss Jonatan Giráldez decided to place her on the bench against Rayo Vallecano and also against Atletico Madrid.
Oshoala was introduced in place of Jenifer Hermoso in the 63rd minute but was unable to add to her goal tally.
Despite failing to score Oshoala finished joint top of the goal charts in Spain with Brazilian forward Geyse who plays for Madrid CF.
Oshoala and her teammates ended the season in Spain winning all 30 games played in an a total of 159 goals scored.
Oshoala and her teammates now prepare for the UEFA Women's Champions League final against Lyon on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
