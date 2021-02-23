Nigerian football superstar Asisat Oshoala was the star of the show as Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Equatorial Guinea 9-0 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Oshoala scored four in Nigeria's last game of the Gold City tournament, an invitational tournament in Antalya, Turkey.

Four-goal hero Asisat Oshoala was in top form for the Super Falcons (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala) Instagram

With the victory on Tuesday, the Super Falcons finished the tournament with three wins in three games.

Tuesday's win came against African opposition, and the Super Falcons as usual, were utterly dominant throughout the 90 minutes.

Oshoala, the most popular player in Nigeria's women football was the star of the show with a first-half hattrick and another goal in the second.

It was Ugonna Kanu who put Nigeria ahead after eight minutes with a sweat finish inside the box.

Captain Oshoala made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after newly capped Toni Payne was fouled inside the box in the 11th minute.

Equatorial Guinea players could not get hold of the Super Falcons star-the gulf in class was too much, so they resorted to being overly physical.

This earned Nigeria another penalty, from which Oshoala got her second goal two minutes after her first.

Oshoala brought her stardust on the pitch, and it was evident from third goal that she was on a different level. She beat the offside trap, beat the goalkeeper before slotting into an empty net.

In the 38th minute, Nigeria scored again, this time through Charity Adule's header.

Payne, who just switched her allegiance from the United States to Nigeria, opened her account for the Super Falcons in the 43rd minute.

The goals continued in the second half, with debutant and FC Robo skipper Monday Gift making it 8-0 in the 69 minutes.

Oshoala grabbed her fourth goal of the day in the 85th minute for the Falcons to make it 9-0.

Equatorial Guinea ended the game with 10 women as a they had a player sent off for a dangerous play against debutant Ramat Abdulkareem.

In the tournament, Nigerian had beaten CSKA Moscow and Uzbekistan women national team with a 1-0 scoreline.

This means they finished the tournament with more points, making them the first African country to win the tournament.

It also means that American coach Randy Waldrum kicked off his stint as Super Falcon coach on a winning note.