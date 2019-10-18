Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala was on target as Barcelona Femeni’s thrashed Minsk 5-0 in the first leg round of 16 tie Women’s Champions League game on Thursday, October 17.

Oshoala scored Barcelona’s first goal of the game in the sixth minute for her first Champions League of the season.

The 250-year-old also had a hand in Barcelona’s third goal as she assisted Aitana Bonmati.

The Nigeria international was removed in the 60th minute for Jenni Hermoso who also went on to score.

With the win, Barcelona now hold a massive advantage ahead of the second leg in a fortnight in Belarus.