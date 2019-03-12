Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala was again on target for Barcelona Femení in their 3-1 win over Real Sociedad in a Primera Divison encounter played on Tuesday, March 12.

The 24-year-old who joined Barca Women on loan from Chinese Women Super League side Dalian Quanjin was again on target upon returning to the team.

Barcelona are aiming to continue their hunt for the league leading position with Atletico Madrid.

The Super Falcons star gave Barcelona Femeni the lead in the 18th minute before Nahikari Garcia equalised for Real Socieded in the 27th minute.

Oshoala who had scored two goals in her last outing for Barcelona showed off the Zanku dance to celebrate finding the back of the net.

The Zanku dance is a viral local dance in Nigeria which involves the tapping of the two legs rhythmically in alternative form.

Aitana Bonmatí scored in the 33rd minute, while Marta Torrejon added another in the 35th minute to give Barcelona a two goal lead going into the halftime break.

Barcelona tried to add to their lead in the second half but Andressa Alves was the only goalscorer after the halftime break adding gloss to the scoreline in the 76th minute.

The win meant that Barcelona Femeni are now just three points behind rivals Atletico Madrid before the two sides meet in their next league encounter scheduled for Sunday, March 17.

Oshoala's return to form for Barcelona comes after she helped the Super Falcons of Nigeria to a seventh place finish at the just concluded 2019 Cyprus Women's Cup as they continue preparations for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.