Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Asisat Oshoala scores hat-trick for Dalian Quanjian in China

Asisat Oshoala scores hat-trick for Dalian Quanjian in China

Reigning Africa Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala was again at her best for Dalian Quanjian.

  • Published:
Asisat Oshoala play Asisat Oshoala is tearing up the Chinese League (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala )

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala scored  a memorable hat-trick for her club side Dalian Quanjian in a 3-0 win against Shanghai Shenhua in a Chinese Women Super League encounter played on Saturday, October 13.

Asisat was the only goal scorer for her club in the encounter to give Dalian Quanjian the maximum three points away from home.

The 24-year-old scored an amazing goal for Dalian Quanjian in her last encounter and stepped up her performance against Shanghai Shenhua.

Asisat Oshoala welcomes new Falcons coach play Asisat Oshoal is on fire in China (Vaughn Ridley/Getty)

Asisat took to her official Instagram account to state her delight about the hat-trick with a message and video of the goals .

She said, "Dear HATRICK, I missed you baby, Good to have you back my love. Never Give Up On Allah, keep believing      #Alhamdulilah."

 

The goal comes after Super Eagles stars and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) celebrated her during the week as she turned a year older.

Asisat Oshoala play Oshoala recently celebrated her 24th birthday (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala )

 

The result means that Asisat and her Dalian Quanjian are still on top of the table with 31 points from 12 games played and are comfortably seven points ahead of nearest rivals Jiangsu Sunning who have 23 points.

The reigning Africa Women's Player of the Year is expected to return to action for Dalian Quanjian when they take on Changchun Dazhong in their next league encounter scheduled for Saturday, October 27.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Hazard, Nuno, Sturridge win Premier League monthly awardsbullet
2 Nigeria Vs Libya: Time and where to watch AFCON 2019 qualifierbullet
3 Ighalo scores hat-trick as Super Eagles beat Libya 4-0 in 2019...bullet

Related Articles

Asisat Oshoala NFF celebrates Super Falcons star at 24
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Gambia 6-0 qualify for 2018 AWCON
Super Falcons Nigeria maintain 38th position in latest FIFA rankings
NFF Elections Amaju Pinnick returns as president for next 4 years
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star scores amazing goal for Dalian Quanjian
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star wins 2017 African Women Player of the Year award
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Mali to win WAFU Women’s Cup bronze medal
Asisat Oshoala Dalian Quanjian stop Super Falcons star from France friendly
Thomas Dennerby NFF unveil new Super Falcons coach
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Senegal to progress to semi-finals of WAFU Women’s Cup

Football

Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017
Gernot Rohr worried about Super Eagles defence despite 4-0 win over Libya
Super Eagles
Super Eagles players react to 4-0 win over Libya in 2019 AFCON qualifier
A general view of Audi Field , the home stadium for the DC United, in Washington, DC
Football Canouse goal lifts D.C. United to win, MLS playoff position
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles
Has Ighalo been forgiven? Twitter Nigeria reacts to Super Eagles 4-0 win over Libya
X
Advertisement