Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala scored a memorable hat-trick for her club side Dalian Quanjian in a 3-0 win against Shanghai Shenhua in a Chinese Women Super League encounter played on Saturday, October 13.

Asisat was the only goal scorer for her club in the encounter to give Dalian Quanjian the maximum three points away from home.

The 24-year-old scored an amazing goal for Dalian Quanjian in her last encounter and stepped up her performance against Shanghai Shenhua.

Asisat took to her official Instagram account to state her delight about the hat-trick with a message and video of the goals .

She said, "Dear HATRICK, I missed you baby, Good to have you back my love. Never Give Up On Allah, keep believing #Alhamdulilah."

The goal comes after Super Eagles stars and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) celebrated her during the week as she turned a year older.

The result means that Asisat and her Dalian Quanjian are still on top of the table with 31 points from 12 games played and are comfortably seven points ahead of nearest rivals Jiangsu Sunning who have 23 points.