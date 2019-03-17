Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala was again on target for Barcelona Femení in their 2-0 away win against Atletico Madrid Femenino in a Liga Iberdrola encounter played on Sunday, March 17.

The 24-year-old was on target as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad in their previous encounter played during the week.

Oshoala continued her good goalscoring form at the Wanda Metroplitano Stadium which will host the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

The Nigerian forward was given a starting spot after her heroics against Sociedad.

She however failed to convert numerous chances which came her way in the first half and it ended goalless at the break.

Asisat and her Barcelona teammates needed a win to cut down Atletico's lead to three points.

Barcelona are aiming to continue their hunt for the league leading position with Atletico Madrid.

The Nigerian eventually delivered the opening goal of the encounter in the 65th minute when he nodded in a corner kick.

Oshoala was replaced shortly after her goal by Toni Duggan in the 71st minute.

Duggan sealed the result for Barcelona in front of over 60,000 people in attendance by scoring the second goal of the game in the 80th minute.

The result meant Barcelona reduced Atletico Madrid's lead at the top of the league to just three points with six games left to play.

Asisat has now scored five goals in five games since she joined Barcelona Femeni on loan from Chinese Women Super League side Dalian Quanjin.

She took to her official Instgram account to post a message about her achievement.

She said, "Proud to be part of this history in women’s football...... over 60,000 fans was present.... VAMOSSSSS@fcbfemeni"

Asisat is expected to return to action when Barcelona women take on Valencia in their next encounter scheduled for Saturday, March 23.