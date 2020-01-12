Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala celebrated her fourth African Women’s Player of the Year award with four goals in Barcelona Femini’s 6-0 win over Tacón on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Oshoala was on Tuesday, January 7 named the 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time to become the joint-highest winner of the award.

Her four goals in Barcelona’s La Liga win came just five days after her win at the CAF Awards 2019.

Oshoala opened the scoring for Barcelona in the second minute with a fine finish inside the box from a cross.

In the 19th, she scored her second and Barcelona’s third with a low shot from the edge of the area.

Her third of the game was Barcelona’s fifth as she quickly got the ball and drove into the area before beating the goalkeeper.

She rounded up scoring in the 87th with a header which bounced off the goalkeeper.