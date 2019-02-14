Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala scored two goals for Barçelona Women in their 2-3 loss to Recreativo Huelva on Wednesday, February 13.

The 24-year-old who joined Barca Women on loan from Chinese Women Super League side Dalian Quanjin scored all two goals for her side but could not prevent their first loss of the season in the league.

Asisat was named in the starting line-up for the first time in her Barcelona career by head coach Lluis Cortés.

In the 21st league game of the season, Oshoala gave Barcelona the lead a=in the encounter as early as the 16th minute.

Barcelona took a narrow lead to the halftime break with Leike Martens and Hamraoui guilty of missing chances.

Recreativo Huelva, however, scored three goals in the space of nine minutes to take a two-goal lead.

Raquel scored the equalizer after a defensive error, Anita with a header in the 61st minute and Flor who converted a swift counter-attack in the 67th minute.

Oshoala scored again for Barcelona in the 84th minute but was too late as Huelva held on for a much-needed win.

The result means that Barcelona’s streak of four consecutive wins was broken and now six points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Oshoala now has a total of three goals since she joined following a goal in her debut against Rayo Vallecano.

The three-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year is expected to return to action when Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid in their next fixture scheduled for Sunday, February 17.