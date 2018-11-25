Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Asisat Oshoala says Super Falcons win important than goals

Asisat Oshoala says Super Falcons win in AWCON more important than individual title

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala wants to score goals but not at the expense of the team.

  • Published:
Asisat Oshoala play Asisat Oshoala is happy to have finally found the back of the net (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala )

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has stated that Nigeria’s win at the the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) is more important than winning individual titles.

The Super Falcons cruised to the semi-final of the tournament after they dismissed Equatorial Guinea 6-0 in their final group stage game.

The result saw the Super Falcons finish second in the group behind the Bayana Bayana of South Africa.

Oshoala who was guilty of missing several chances against the Shepolopolo of Zambia in their second group game scored a hattrick against the Guinean ’s.

Speaking in the post-match press conference organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Oshoala stated that she is delighted with her goal contribution and the best player of the match award but insisted that the team doing well is the priority.

Asisat Oshoala play Asiat Oshoala missed several chances against South Africa and Zambia (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala )

 

Asisat on Super Falcons

She said, “It is a very good feeling to get three points obviously that’s the most important thing. I’m also happy to be on the score sheet. I’ve been working so hard, so I think I deserve this and I’m grateful to my teammates for the work everyone put in and the determination even after losing the first game to South Africa.

“This tournament is not about individual performance. For me, the most important thing is to get the World Cup ticket. I decided to be more of a team player because I care more about my team and nation than personal glory and individual accolades.”

Super Falcons play The Super Falcons are through to the AWCON 2018 semi final (CAF)

 

Oshoala who is the reigning African Women’s Footballer of The Year aims to be victorious with the Super Falcons just as she was when with her club Daliang Quanjin who won the Chinese Women’s Super League title.

She said,  “We didn’t give up, we spoke to ourselves and told ourselves we need to show that we are champions. I think we’ve actually improved so far and today was a great outing for us.

 “I think with my experience, the team victory is more important and I’m happy with my self, my teammates and I think Nigerians are happy which is the most important thing.”

Asisat was not bothered not scoring in the opening two games and that other members of the team can find the back of the net.

Asisat Oshoala play Asisat Oshoala was the best player on the pitch against Guinea (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala )

 

She said, “We don’t have to depend on Asisat alone because we have Francisca (Ordega), Desire (Oparanozie), Anam (Imo), Ajibade (Rasheedat) and this is very good for us because the team as a whole is confident.”

 “I might be like a plus for the players, but all the strikers in the team are goal scorers. So we have confidence on each other.”

Nigeria vs Cameroon

The Super Falcons of Nigeria take on the Lioness of Cameroon that finished first in group A on Tuesday, November 27.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Falcons boss Dennerby says Nigeria will not underestimate...bullet
2 5 things to know about 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nationsbullet
3 Cameroon, Mali through to AWCON 2018 semifinalsbullet

Related Articles

Super Falcons get 2018 AWCON campaign back on track with 4-0 thrashing of Zambia
South Africa girls thump Equatorial Guinea 7-1 to top AWCON 2018 Group B over Super Falcons
Super Falcons boss Dennerby says Nigeria will not underestimate Equatorial Guinea in AWCON clash
Cameroon, Mali through to AWCON 2018 semifinals
Super Falcons coach Dennerby assures Nigeria will bounce back from loss to South Africa
Super Falcons boss Dennerby rues missed chances against Zambia in AWCON 2018 game
Nigeria to face Eq.Guinea in Women's AFCON group stage as CAF dismisses Kenya
Oshoala leads Super Falcons 21-woman squad for 2018 AWCON
Zambia beat Equatorial Guinea 5-0 to top Super Falcons group in Women's AFCON
Super Falcons of Nigeria lose 0-1 to South Africa in opening game of Women's AFCON

Football

Aymeric Laporte has been an ever-present for Manchester City in the Champions and Premier League this season
Football Laporte set to show France what they are missing in Lyon
Sergio Ramos sharply divides opinion but he is essential to Real Madrid
Football Ramos in spotlight again but Madrid need him more than ever
 
Football Contrasting challenges for former African champions
Zimbabwe stars Willard Katsande (L) and Khama Billiat are key figures for CAF Confederation Cup hopefuls Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa
Football Stade Abidjan seek more CAF glory 52 years after winning final
X
Advertisement