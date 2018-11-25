Asisat Oshoala says Super Falcons win in AWCON more important than individual title

news

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has stated that Nigeria’s win at the the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) is more important than winning individual titles.

The Super Falcons cruised to the semi-final of the tournament after they dismissed Equatorial Guinea 6-0 in their final group stage game.

The result saw the Super Falcons finish second in the group behind the Bayana Bayana of South Africa.

Oshoala who was guilty of missing several chances against the Shepolopolo of Zambia in their second group game scored a hattrick against the Guinean ’s.

Speaking in the post-match press conference organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Oshoala stated that she is delighted with her goal contribution and the best player of the match award but insisted that the team doing well is the priority.

Asisat on Super Falcons

She said, “It is a very good feeling to get three points obviously that’s the most important thing. I’m also happy to be on the score sheet. I’ve been working so hard, so I think I deserve this and I’m grateful to my teammates for the work everyone put in and the determination even after losing the first game to South Africa.

“This tournament is not about individual performance. For me, the most important thing is to get the World Cup ticket. I decided to be more of a team player because I care more about my team and nation than personal glory and individual accolades.”

Oshoala who is the reigning African Women’s Footballer of The Year aims to be victorious with the Super Falcons just as she was when with her club Daliang Quanjin who won the Chinese Women’s Super League title.

She said, “We didn’t give up, we spoke to ourselves and told ourselves we need to show that we are champions. I think we’ve actually improved so far and today was a great outing for us.

“I think with my experience, the team victory is more important and I’m happy with my self, my teammates and I think Nigerians are happy which is the most important thing.”

Asisat was not bothered not scoring in the opening two games and that other members of the team can find the back of the net.

She said, “We don’t have to depend on Asisat alone because we have Francisca (Ordega), Desire (Oparanozie), Anam (Imo), Ajibade (Rasheedat) and this is very good for us because the team as a whole is confident.”

“I might be like a plus for the players, but all the strikers in the team are goal scorers. So we have confidence on each other.”

