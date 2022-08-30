SUPER FALCONS

Asisat Oshoala returns from injury, trains with Barcelona Femeni [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

2 months later Asisat Oshoala is back from injury sustained at WAFCON, returns to Barcelona Femeni training

Asisat Oshoala returns from injury, trains with Barcelona Femeni [Photos]
Asisat Oshoala returns from injury, trains with Barcelona Femeni [Photos]

Super Falcons of Nigeria star forward Asisat Oshoala in back in training with Barcelona Femeni

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

Oshoala suffered an injury playing for the Super Falcons at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Oshoala returned to her club Barcelona Femeni after the injury in the group stage loss to eventual champions the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

The injury ruled Oshoala from the WAFCON and Barcelona Femeni pre-season fixtures.

Oshoala returned to her club Barcelona Femeni after the injury in the group stage
Oshoala returned to her club Barcelona Femeni after the injury in the group stage Pulse Nigeria

On Tuesday, August 30 Barcelona Femeni confirmed that Oshoala is back in training.

Oshoala returns to training after three months out on the sidelines.

A statement on the return of the 27-year-old to training said, "This Tuesday's at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper was the first training session since the start of the international exodus.

"Among the few footballers that the coaching staff has been able to count on the grass of field number 4 were Asisat Oshoala, Laia Codina, and Nuria Rábano."

"All three have started to work with the group, given the process of recovery from their respective injuries."

Barcelona begins its league campaign at the Levante Las Planas field
Barcelona begins its league campaign at the Levante Las Planas field Pulse Nigeria

Oshoala's return to training is ahead of Barcelona's preparation to defend the Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino.

Barcelona begins its league campaign at the Levante Las Planas field on Sunday, September 11.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Reactions as Arsenal U-15 team beat Women's team 5-0 in friendly fixture [Video]

Reactions as Arsenal U-15 team beat Women's team 5-0 in friendly fixture [Video]

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

Asisat Oshoala returns from injury, trains with Barcelona Femeni [Photos]

Asisat Oshoala returns from injury, trains with Barcelona Femeni [Photos]

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

Jollof duo Ghana & Nigeria join forces as Cremonese unveil Afena-Gyan

Jollof duo Ghana & Nigeria join forces as Cremonese unveil Afena-Gyan

Peter Olayinka celebrates wife on birthday [Photos]

Peter Olayinka celebrates wife on birthday [Photos]

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe