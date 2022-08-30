Asisat Oshoala returns from injury, trains with Barcelona Femeni [Photos]
Oshoala suffered an injury playing for the Super Falcons at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.
Oshoala returned to her club Barcelona Femeni after the injury in the group stage loss to eventual champions the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.
The injury ruled Oshoala from the WAFCON and Barcelona Femeni pre-season fixtures.
Oshoala returns to training
On Tuesday, August 30 Barcelona Femeni confirmed that Oshoala is back in training.
Oshoala returns to training after three months out on the sidelines.
A statement on the return of the 27-year-old to training said, "This Tuesday's at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper was the first training session since the start of the international exodus.
"Among the few footballers that the coaching staff has been able to count on the grass of field number 4 were Asisat Oshoala, Laia Codina, and Nuria Rábano."
"All three have started to work with the group, given the process of recovery from their respective injuries."
Oshoala's return to training is ahead of Barcelona's preparation to defend the Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino.
Barcelona begins its league campaign at the Levante Las Planas field on Sunday, September 11.