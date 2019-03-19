Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has been nominated for an award in Spain in after a loan switch to Barcelona Femeni from Chinese club Dalian Quanjian.

The 24-year-old Nigerian forward scored the opening goal in front of over 60,000 people as Barcelona Femini beat Atletico Madrid Feminino 2-0 in a Liga Iberdrola encounter played on Sunday, March 17.

The goal from Oshoala in the 65th minute gave Barcelona the lead in the encounter before she was substituted for England forward Toni Duggan in the 71st minute who scored the second goal for the Catalans.

Oshoala will contest the Liga Iberdrola Player of the Week award against two other nominees Jade Boho Sayo of Logrono and Yaiza Relea Ramos of Real Betis Balompie.

Jade Boho scored the match winner in the 92nd minute as Logrono beat Madrid FCC 2-1 while the other nominee Relea Ramos scored two goals as Real Betis beat Fundacion Albacete 3-0.

In a related development, Barcelona have released a statement confirming an injury to Nigerian.

The statement on their official Twitter account said, “MEDICAL COMMUNICATION @AsisatOshoala has an injury to the hamstrings of the left thigh. Her chances of playing against LSK Kvinner on Wednesday is low and the evolution will mark its availability #FCBFemeni.”

Oshoala will miss the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) clash against LSK Kvinner scheduled for Wednesday, March 20.

Asisat also took to her official Instagram account to state that she will soon be back.

She said, “Tough for me to take but I will be back soon, stronger and even better @fcbfemeni.”

Asisat is expected to be fit for the Super Falcons campaign at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.