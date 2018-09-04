Pulse.ng logo
Asisat Oshoala meets Buhari in China

Oshoala was one of the speakers at the event with Buhari that held at the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing.

  • Published:
Asisat Oshoala and President Muhammadu Buhari play Asisat Oshoala meets Buhari in China (Twitter/NGRPresident)

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala was among several Nigerians that met with President Muhammadu Buhari in China.

Buhari is currently in China to participate in the 7th Summit of the Forum on China — Africa Cooperation (FOCAC 2018).

During his stay, the President met Nigerians living in China including the reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year, Oshoala.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Rochas Okorocha play President Buhari met with the Nigerian community in China on Monday, September 3 (Twitter/NGRPresident )

 

The 23-year-old who plays for Chinese Women’s Super League side Dalian Quanjian was one of the speakers at the event that held at the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing.

 

“President @MBuhari today met with the Nigerian community in China, at the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing,” the official Twitter handle of the Presidency wrote.

One of those who spoke at the event was @AsisatOshoala, @NGSuper_Falcons Star who currently plays in the Chinese Women's Super League."

 

While speaking at the event, Oshoala talked about a partnership between the Chinese Football Federation and the Lagos State Government.

Oshoala has won the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) twice with the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

