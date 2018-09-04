news

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala was among several Nigerians that met with President Muhammadu Buhari in China.

Buhari is currently in China to participate in the 7th Summit of the Forum on China — Africa Cooperation (FOCAC 2018).

During his stay, the President met Nigerians living in China including the reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year, Oshoala.

The 23-year-old who plays for Chinese Women’s Super League side Dalian Quanjian was one of the speakers at the event that held at the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing.

“President @MBuhari today met with the Nigerian community in China, at the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing,” the official Twitter handle of the Presidency wrote.

“One of those who spoke at the event was @AsisatOshoala, @NGSuper_Falcons Star who currently plays in the Chinese Women's Super League."

While speaking at the event, Oshoala talked about a partnership between the Chinese Football Federation and the Lagos State Government.