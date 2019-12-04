Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala is in the final five-woman shortlist for the 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year award.

The Confederations of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday, November 4 cut the initial 10-woman shortlist to five.

Asisat who plays in Spain for Barcelona’s women team, makes the shortlist while two of her Super Falcons teammates Chiamaka Nnadozie and Uchenna Kanu are out.

Asisat in 2019 scored a goal at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup to help Nigeria reach the knockout stages for the first time in 20 years.

Asisat Oshoala has impressed for Barcelona Fermini since joining the Spanish side (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala) Instagram

She also impressed while on loan for Barcelona Femini and scored in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final to become the first African to do so.

The 25-year-old, however, failed to lead Nigeria to the women’s football event of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The three-time African Women’s Player of the Year is gunning for a record-equaling fourth award.

Also in the shortlist are Gabrielle Ouguene and Ajara Nchout of Cameroon, South African star Thembi Kgatlana and Tabitha Chawinga of Malawi.

Women's Coach of the Year

Former Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby is also in the running for the Women’s Coach of the Year award after making the latest shortlist.

Dennerby led Nigeria to the 2019 WAFU Zone B Women’s Cup title and the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. He has since left his position as coach of Nigeria’s senior women’s national team.