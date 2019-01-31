Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has joined Spanish women's league giants Barcelona Femeni on loan till the end of the season.

Asisat was on the books of Chinese Women's Super League side Dalian Quanjian and her loan with Barcelona was confirmed on Thursday, January 31.

The 24-year-old who played a pivotal role as the Super Falcons of Nigeria won the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) will continue her development in Catalonia ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup scheduled for France in the summer.

The three-time Africa Women's Player of the Year stated that she was delighted to have made the move speaking to the official Barcelona website

Speaking on the move she said, “This is obviously one of the best clubs in the world. The team has a great history and wonderful football mentality.

“I am excited about playing with Vicky Losada again. She’s a great midfielder, with a lot of energy and skill. I also met Fabiana in China and she helped me to make this decision."

“My goal is to strengthen the team and help them to win and make history. This is a fantastic opportunity because I’m sure something big will happen here.”

She also took to her official Twitter account to post pictures of the unveiling ceremony and a message which said, "Delighted to join @FCBfemeni on loan .... 2019 let’s go."

Asisat who won the league in China with Dalian Quanjian could make her debut for Barcelona when they take on Fundacion Albacete in their next league fixture scheduled for Sunday, February 3.