Asisat Oshoala injured in Barcelona's Champions League win against Hoffenheim

Tosin Abayomi

The Super Falcons captain had to be substituted against Hoffenheim as a precaution following a knock.

Asisat Oshoala may have suffered a recurrence of the knee injury that kept her out of action earlier in the season
Reigning UEFA Women's Champions League winners Barcelona Femeni recorded a comfortable 4-0 win against TSG Hoffenheim on Wednesday, November 10.

Barcelona notched a third win of the group in front of their home fans in Spain.

Barcelona Femeni have been dominant in Europe over the past two years
Jennifer Hermoso put Barcelona in front as early as the fifth minute. Alexia Putellas scored twice in the 19th and 33rd minute to give the Catalan side a comfortable three-goal cushion going to the halftime break.

Marta Torrejon scored the fourth for Barcelona in the 74th minute to seal the win.

Reports after the game are to the effect that Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala suffered an injury during proceedings.

For the first time in the Champions League this season, Oshoala did not score and, in the 63rd minute, the Nigerian international was substituted for Ana-Maria Crnogorčević.

Asisat Oshoala failed to get on the scoresheet for Barcelona for the first time this season
It was later revealed that the substitution was not tactical, but the result of the 27-year-old sustaining a knock.

The injury to Oshoala is related to her knee, and may be a recurrence of the injury that kept her out of action for a while earlier this season.

There is no diagnosis of the injury but new information will be released on Thursday, November 11th.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

