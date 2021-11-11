Reigning UEFA Women's Champions League winners Barcelona Femeni recorded a comfortable 4-0 win against TSG Hoffenheim on Wednesday, November 10.
Asisat Oshoala injured in Barcelona's Champions League win against Hoffenheim
The Super Falcons captain had to be substituted against Hoffenheim as a precaution following a knock.
Barcelona notched a third win of the group in front of their home fans in Spain.
Jennifer Hermoso put Barcelona in front as early as the fifth minute. Alexia Putellas scored twice in the 19th and 33rd minute to give the Catalan side a comfortable three-goal cushion going to the halftime break.
Marta Torrejon scored the fourth for Barcelona in the 74th minute to seal the win.
Oshoala injured
Reports after the game are to the effect that Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala suffered an injury during proceedings.
For the first time in the Champions League this season, Oshoala did not score and, in the 63rd minute, the Nigerian international was substituted for Ana-Maria Crnogorčević.
It was later revealed that the substitution was not tactical, but the result of the 27-year-old sustaining a knock.
The injury to Oshoala is related to her knee, and may be a recurrence of the injury that kept her out of action for a while earlier this season.
There is no diagnosis of the injury but new information will be released on Thursday, November 11th.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng