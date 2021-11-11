Asisat Oshoala injured in Barcelona's Champions League win against Hoffenheim

Barcelona notched a third win of the group in front of their home fans in Spain.

Jennifer Hermoso put Barcelona in front as early as the fifth minute. Alexia Putellas scored twice in the 19th and 33rd minute to give the Catalan side a comfortable three-goal cushion going to the halftime break.

Marta Torrejon scored the fourth for Barcelona in the 74th minute to seal the win.

Oshoala injured

Reports after the game are to the effect that Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala suffered an injury during proceedings.

For the first time in the Champions League this season, Oshoala did not score and, in the 63rd minute, the Nigerian international was substituted for Ana-Maria Crnogorčević.

It was later revealed that the substitution was not tactical, but the result of the 27-year-old sustaining a knock.

The injury to Oshoala is related to her knee, and may be a recurrence of the injury that kept her out of action for a while earlier this season.