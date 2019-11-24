Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala and two other Super Falcons players Chiamaka Nnadozie and Uchenna Kanu have been nominated for the 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year award.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Sunday, November 24 released the shortlist for their Women’s Player of the Year award with three Nigerian players in it.

Oshoala led the Super Falcons to a place in the knockout stages of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first time in 20 years and scored one goal in the campaign.

The 25-year-old who plays for Barcelona Femení, scored in the final of the 2019 Women’s Champions League and became the first African and Nigerian to do so. Oshoala has won the award three times and is eyeing a record-equaling fourth win.

Asisat Oshoala (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala)

In the year under review, Nnadozie was part of the Super Falcons side that won the 2019 WAFU Zone B Women's title and played three games for Nigeria a few months later at the World Cup where he became the youngest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in the tournament.

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Her stellar year continued as she helped the Falconets to a Gold medal at the 2019 African Games in Morocco saving three penalties in the shootout against Cameroon. She was the heroin again as instrumental as Rivers Angels won the 2019 Nigeria Women’s Premier League (NWPL) Super 4 tournament in Lagos to win the league title.

Kanu’s breakout happened at the 2019 WAFU Zone B Women’s Cup where she scored the most goals (10) as Nigeria won the title. She played all the games for Nigeria at the World Cup in France.

Uchenna Kanu (Twitter/NGSuper_Falcon) Twitter

South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana who won the award last year also makes the 10-woman shortlist after she scored Bayana Bayana’s only goal at the World Cup.

Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout has also been nominated after inspired Cameroon to the Round of 16 in the World Cup and the final stages of the Olympic Qualifiers. She also helped Valerenga to a Champions League ticket and Norwegian Cup runners-up spot, scoring 15 goals.

Shortlist

Thembi Kgatlana of Bayana Bayana of South Africa

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga ), Ange N'Guessan (Côte d'Ivoire & Tenerife), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona), Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria & Rivers Angels), Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Jiangsu Suning), Gabrielle Ouguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow), Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan), Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning), Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC), Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria & Southeastern Fire)