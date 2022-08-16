Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan eyes sensational return to Ghana in Qatar

The legendary striker last played for the Ghanaian senior team, the Black Stars, back in July 2019.

He has also been without a club since he departed his last club, Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League in April 2021.

However, the former Premier League star has revealed his intention to represent the four-time African champions at the global football fiesta slated to kick off in November in Qatar.

Gyan reveals shocking desire to play at the World Cup

In an interview with the BBC, the 36-year-old made the revelation as he believes he has the talent to still compete.

"Talent-wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically," he said, as per the BBC.

"The World Cup is every footballer's dream. I think I've got a bit of energy left in me to prove myself once again.

"I've been out for almost two years now due to injuries but I just need to get my body back in shape. It's an eight-week programme and according to my physical instructor, I'm improving faster than he thought.

"Then I must see how my body reacts to playing competitive football."

I haven't retired yet - Gyan says

Gyan, who has 107 caps for Ghana and has represented the country in three FIFA World Cup tournaments, added that he has not spoken to anyone yet about his desire but was quick to add that he hasn't retired.

"I haven't announced my retirement," he added. "Anything can happen, you know. It's happened before, talking about Cameroon in 1994, with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play in a World Cup."

"Honestly I haven't spoken to anybody at all. It's part of the plan. I just want to make sure I see how my body reacts first. I just need to get to some level and then I can say I'm ready.

"Everything looks positive, so we'll see what happens. There might be a surprise."