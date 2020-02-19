The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have confirmed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will host Sierra Leone in Asaba in March 2020 for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently top of Group L of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers with six points from two games and will play a double-header with Sierra Leone in March.

The first leg of the double-header will be played in Nigeria and the NFF have confirmed Asaba as the venue of the game.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba will host the game.

“We have finally settled for the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba for the qualifying match against Sierra Leone. The match will be played on Friday, 27th March 2020,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba first hosted the Super Eagles in November 2018. Since then Nigeria’s Senior National team has played there thrice along.

The stadium has also twice hosted Nigeria’s U23 boys.

The Nigeria Vs Sierra Leone game will be played on Friday, March 27 with the return leg expected on or before Tuesday, 31, the final day in the FIFA window.