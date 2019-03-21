Italian Serie A side AS Roma have opened a opened a Pidgin English Twitter account for Nigerians.

AS Roma showed support for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Italy not at the tournament.

The Italian side have since followed that up by launching a Pidgin English Twitter account.

According to AS Roma the Pidgin English Twitter account is for their supporters in Nigeria and neighbouring countries in Africa.

It is to help build and solidify the AS Roma fan base on the continent but will be run out of Lagos, Nigeria.

AS Roma are the first major European side which will have an official Twitter account which will communicate in Pidgin Language.

The Italian team have revealed why they supported Super Eagles at the World Cup stating that it was when a Nigerian radio broadcaster Mark Otabor dramatically commentated on their comeback to Barcelona in last season's Champions League quarter final.

In a statement on the official website of AS Roma, it was explained why they kept supporting the Super Eagles despite losing their friendly games before the world cup.

The statement explained that the new Pidgin English Twitter account will be be suited for the Nigerian audience.

Paul Rogers, Head of Strategy at AS Roma said, “After Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup and we chose to support the Super Eagles, followers in Nigeria have been asking for a Pidgin English Roma account.

“The club’s president Jim Pallotta watched Mark Otabor’s commentary after the Barcelona game and then personally wrote to Mark to thank him and from that moment we’ve enjoyed a really fun relationship with our followers in Nigeria, who seem to enjoy our English Twitter account’s sense of humour.

"The launch of this new account means that we can now directly engage with these fans on a daily basis in a style that suits them.”

With the launch of the Pidgin English it means that AS Roma now has 13 different Twitter accounts.

The Pidgin English account may hint that AS Roma will support the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).