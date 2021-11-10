RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Arteta advocates Wenger's Arsenal return

Damola Ogungbe

The Gunners' boss paid homage to his former boss, and believes his return would inspire the current crop of players at the club.

Arsenal boss Arteta has thrown his weight behind the return of former club manager Arsene Wenger
Arsenal boss Arteta has thrown his weight behind the return of former club manager Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called on Arsene Wenger to return to the club. The 39-year-old wants the former Gunners manager to take up a role with the North London side, stressing that it would be an inspiration to the current crop of players to have the legendary manager around.

Wenger left Arsenal in 2018 after spending 22 years managing the Premier League side. The 71-year-old now works as FIFA's chief of global football development.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger now works with Football's governing body, FIFA
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger now works with Football's governing body, FIFA

Wenger has left the door open for a sensational return to management in the future, while also stating his preference for a national team role. However, Arteta believes that the 71-year-old would have more of an impact returning to the place he called home for over two decades.

"I would like him to be more present at the club. I think the players would love him, benefit, and be inspired to have him around and I think for the club it would be a huge boost," Arsenal's current manager told Sky Sports News at the premiere of "Arsene Wenger: Invincible" on Tuesday night.

Arteta continued: "It was so intense for him for over 20 years and you need to get away a little bit, but I think it would be so beneficial for all parties to have him more present."

Wenger encouraged me to go into coaching - Arteta

The Spaniard, who played under Wenger for five years, also revealed that the twilight of his playing career under the Frenchman made him see football in a different light and shaped his coaching ideas.

Mikel Arteta played under Arsene Wenger between 2011 and 2016
Mikel Arteta played under Arsene Wenger between 2011 and 2016

"He was very good at being able to transmit what a football club meant into the players and he put different question marks on me. That is why I started to study and take coaching much more seriously," Arteta revealed.

He also credited Wenger for his coaching career, stating that the Frenchman '100%' made him go into coaching.

"If it was not for him I would not be in the position I am today and I wouldn't have enjoyed the career I had. 100 per cent. I was still young and I had my ideas, but he was a different level of inspiration on how I looked at the game."

Arteta's Arsenal have hit a strong vein of form, surging up to fifth in the Premier League table on the back of three straight wins.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

