Arteta advocates Wenger's Arsenal return

Wenger left Arsenal in 2018 after spending 22 years managing the Premier League side. The 71-year-old now works as FIFA's chief of global football development.

AFP

Wenger has left the door open for a sensational return to management in the future, while also stating his preference for a national team role. However, Arteta believes that the 71-year-old would have more of an impact returning to the place he called home for over two decades.

"I would like him to be more present at the club. I think the players would love him, benefit, and be inspired to have him around and I think for the club it would be a huge boost," Arsenal's current manager told Sky Sports News at the premiere of "Arsene Wenger: Invincible" on Tuesday night.

Arteta continued: "It was so intense for him for over 20 years and you need to get away a little bit, but I think it would be so beneficial for all parties to have him more present."

Wenger encouraged me to go into coaching - Arteta

The Spaniard, who played under Wenger for five years, also revealed that the twilight of his playing career under the Frenchman made him see football in a different light and shaped his coaching ideas.

Reuters

"He was very good at being able to transmit what a football club meant into the players and he put different question marks on me. That is why I started to study and take coaching much more seriously," Arteta revealed.

He also credited Wenger for his coaching career, stating that the Frenchman '100%' made him go into coaching.

"If it was not for him I would not be in the position I am today and I wouldn't have enjoyed the career I had. 100 per cent. I was still young and I had my ideas, but he was a different level of inspiration on how I looked at the game."