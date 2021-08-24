Arteta eyes League Cup tonic for troubled Arsenal

Arteta is already facing calls for his sacking after Arsenal lost their first two games of the Premier League season against Brentford and Chelsea.

An embarrassing League Cup second round exit against the Championship side would pile more pressure on the Gunners boss ahead of this weekend's daunting trip to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Despite enduring a Covid-19 outbreak among his squad, the Spaniard is set to field a strong side at the Hawthorns in a bid to get Arsenal back to winning ways.

"The approach is to win the game and go to the next round," Arteta told Arsenal's website.

"To try to get players back if possible to help us because then we have Manchester City at the weekend, and to try to lift the players.

"Obviously they are hurt, the feeling is tough at the moment, they need some help as well with players coming back, and keep them together, because the spirit there is good.

"They don't need motivating. Honestly, they are really together, one thing they don't need is motivating. That is really clear, they are really trying what they can do. Give them confidence, that is what they need."

Martin Odegaard, signed from Real Madrid recently, and Alexandre Lacazette are available for the trip to West Brom.

Odegaard has now received full clearance to play following his transfer and Lacazette is back in training following his positive Covid test.