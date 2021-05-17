Arsene Wenger spoke to Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi to congratulate them on FA Cup title win
Iheanacho and Ndidi spoke to Wenger on the phone after they won the FA Cup with Leicester City.
Iheanacho and Ndidi were in action as Leicester City beat Chelsea at Wembley to lift the FA Cup titles.
They received congratulatory messages across every available channel, including one from Wenger.
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick connected the boys to Wenger when he called them to congratulate them.
“I just spoke with Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho. It wasn’t just me, Arsene Wenger also joined me in congratulating the boys over the phone as they made Nigeria and Africa proud with their 5 star performance this evening,” NFF boss revealed on social media with a photo of he and Wenger.
It is not stated where Pinnick and Wenger met, but it is likely a FIFA event.
Both hold important positions with the world governing body, Pinnick, member of the FIFA Council and Wenger, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development.
