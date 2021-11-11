RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Football made me a monster - Wenger

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

The legendary Gunners manager opens up on winning, losing and giving 100 per cent of his life to football in new documentary

Former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger
Former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has shed light on some of his travails during his 22-year reign at the Gunners. The 72-year-old opened up on his obsession with football and winning, revealing that he lived 100 per cent for the sport.

Recommended articles

Wenger revealed that he sacrificed so much of his life for football and wondered if that made him selfish or a monster. He made these revelations in his new documentary, Arsene Wenger: Invincible.

Arsene Wenger opens up on his 22-year reign at Arsenal
Arsene Wenger opens up on his 22-year reign at Arsenal AFP

"Football was everything. In life you have to find meaning and football had meaning for me," he said.

"Today, when I look back I am a bit frightened of why it had such a big importance to me. Why did I sacrifice so much, and why did I live such a monastic life and not want to know anything else? Sometimes I worry about that - it was painful to look back and realise what a monster I was and how selfish I was. I lived my football with 100 per cent intensity.".

The legendary manager also stated that he would sometimes throw up after losing a game because the pain would be too much to take.

"It hurt so much. I am a perfectionist. When you lose a game, you always know there was a way to win it. But the defeat remains with you forever. Women kill for love, men kill because they hate to lose," Wenger said.

Wenger now works as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development.
Wenger now works as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development. AFP

The ex-Arsenal manager disclosed that as a young manager he thought he would not survive in the job because of the enormous pressure and pain that comes with managing.

"Competition is real - it’s you or me. Pain hurts and the biggest pain is to lose a football game. I was physically sick when I lost. When I was a young manager, I thought I would not survive in the job because the tension is so high and the pain so big when you lose,” Wenger said in the documentary.

Wenger won three Premier League titles with Arsenal, famously leading the 2003/04 'Invincible' squad to an undefeated league season. He stepped down as Arsenal's manager in 2018 and now works as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Football made me a monster - Wenger

Football made me a monster - Wenger

Antonio Conte defends high salary at Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte defends high salary at Tottenham Hotspur

Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town

Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye aims for new level at Watford

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye aims for new level at Watford

PSG women's football star detained after teammate attacked

PSG women's football star detained after teammate attacked

Gossip: Super Eagles trio set to lose manager Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa

Gossip: Super Eagles trio set to lose manager Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa

Southgate faces midfield crisis as Rice pulls out of England squad

Southgate faces midfield crisis as Rice pulls out of England squad

Howe braces for relegation battle at 'perfect-fit' Newcastle

Howe braces for relegation battle at 'perfect-fit' Newcastle

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin poses in daring outfits for fashion magazine Homme+

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin poses in daring outfits for fashion magazine Homme+

Trending

Osimhen was wrong to sulk, but Napoli's Scudetto hopes could rest on letting him take penalties

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen (R) and Lorenzo Insigne (L) have had a disagreement over penalty duties this season.

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Gernot Rohr granted Samuel Kalu's request to focus on his club form

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

‘Our defenders are good too!’ - Tudor talks tough ahead of Osimhen test

Victor Osimhen is a fan favourite at Napoli