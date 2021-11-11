Football made me a monster - Wenger

Wenger revealed that he sacrificed so much of his life for football and wondered if that made him selfish or a monster. He made these revelations in his new documentary, Arsene Wenger: Invincible.

"Football was everything. In life you have to find meaning and football had meaning for me," he said.

"Today, when I look back I am a bit frightened of why it had such a big importance to me. Why did I sacrifice so much, and why did I live such a monastic life and not want to know anything else? Sometimes I worry about that - it was painful to look back and realise what a monster I was and how selfish I was. I lived my football with 100 per cent intensity.".

The legendary manager also stated that he would sometimes throw up after losing a game because the pain would be too much to take.

"It hurt so much. I am a perfectionist. When you lose a game, you always know there was a way to win it. But the defeat remains with you forever. Women kill for love, men kill because they hate to lose," Wenger said.

The ex-Arsenal manager disclosed that as a young manager he thought he would not survive in the job because of the enormous pressure and pain that comes with managing.

"Competition is real - it’s you or me. Pain hurts and the biggest pain is to lose a football game. I was physically sick when I lost. When I was a young manager, I thought I would not survive in the job because the tension is so high and the pain so big when you lose,” Wenger said in the documentary.